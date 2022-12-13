Police arrested 23-year-old Antonio Marquavius Brown for the murder of 77-year-old Buckhead resident Eleanor "Ellen" Bowles.
Brown was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with murder, aggravated battery, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, elder abuse and hijacking a motor vehicle. Police say Brown was transported to Fulton County Jail without incident.
At around 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman in the Paces West Terrace neighborhood. Police say Brown was attempting to rob Bowles of her Lexus SUV when she was murdered. Bowles suffered multiple stab wounds and died on scene.
Bowles' son, Michael Bowles, was on his way home for the holidays and found his mother upon arrival.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said a resident spotted Brown Dec. 12 and alerted police, leading to his arrest. Bowles’s vehicle, a 2021 Lexus SUV, was stolen but has since been recovered in DeKalb County.
"When something like this happens, the entire village is impacted and the entire village is called for support," Dickens said. "Regardless if you live on the northside of town, the southside, the east or the west, regardless of your economic station, APD and this administration will exhaust all our resources to bring violent criminals to justice and to make sure that we keep our city streets safe. The killing if Ms. Bowles is understandably rocking our community and my heart aches for the family members..."
Police say Brown entered the neighborhood on foot, but are unclear how he got into the complex. Police also say they have "who they are looking for" but are not ruling out that others are involved.
"If you pull a gun or pull out a knife in our city to hurt, harm or kill someone, you will be arrested and sent to jail," Dickens said. "We will use all of the tools of the Atlanta Police Department and our friends and our partners — every resource we have — to bring to justice criminals that act in this violent way."
APD officers will be patrolling the neighborhood for the next 30 days and are encouraging anyone who sees anything suspicious to report it.
"See something, say something," APD Captain Benjamin Vayens said. "If something's out of ordinary and it just doesn't seem right or feel right, call 911. If something's not right, just call 911. You may think 'Hey, this isn't anything, it's no big deal.' Let us come out and try and figure it out and determine whether or not something's up."
"From myself and the police department, (I offer) our condolences," Vayens said. "This is such a tragedy that should never happen to any family. Especially to her, her son and the entire community, our friends and family — just our condolences from the entire police department."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.