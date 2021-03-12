The Atlanta Police Department announced it has arrested a suspect in the recent case where a man died after being shot and then getting in a car wreck on a local highway.
According to a news release, Alphonso McCoy, 19, was arrested without incident March 11 at a home at 1121 Jones Ave. in northwest Atlanta and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
Feb. 25, officers were sent to Interstate 20 eastbound near the I-75/85 interchange ramp regarding a single-vehicle crash.
“Upon further investigation, officers discovered a male inside the vehicle, deceased from a gunshot wound,” the release stated. “Homicide detectives were notified and began to investigate the circumstances that lead to (his) death.”
The victim was later identified as Solomon Howard, 34. In their investigation, the police determined the initial incident where Howard was shot took place at a business located at 911 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. in northwest Atlanta.
Homicide detectives identified McCoy as the suspect and warrants were issued for his arrest. With help from the police’s criminal intelligence unit and auto crimes enforcement units, fugitive units were able locate and arrest McCoy.
