Police have arrested an Atlanta man they say squatted in the attic of a Buckhead home, stole credit cards and entered another home's patio in the middle of the night.
Officers arrested Robert Giambrone and charged him with 1st Deg. Burglary, Financial Transaction Card Fraud, 2 counts of Forgery in the 3rd Degree, and theft by taking.
On March 30, officers responded to a prowler call at the location of 2922 N Hills Dr. The call indicated a male suspect, later identified as Giambrone, was casing the premises and trying to enter a home through the kitchen window. Upon arrival, officers canvassed the property, but the suspect was not on scene. Officers were able to get in contact with the homeowner who was out of town but was able to capture the suspect on her surveillance camera.
Giambrone was seen on 3/30/22 at 3:52 a.m. walking to the rear of the home opening a closed gate. The suspect then sat on the patio furniture before leaving at 3:54 a.m. He returned at 4:57 a.m. peering into the front door window of the home and appeared to have fled before police arrived.
Then on May 6, a neighbor called the police after seeing a man standing in her friend's Buckhead home. Her friend was out of town and had not allowed any visitors. Police say they discovered Giambrone hiding in the attic, where they discovered car keys, garage openers, credit and debit cards and several ID cards.
Four days later officers were alerted by additional burglary victims that they spotted the suspect not too from their homes. One of the victims was notified by her surveillance camera followed by a credit card alert that the suspect attempted to use her deceased husband’s credit card — stolen from their residence — to make a purchase nearby at Taqueria Del Sol on Cheshire Bridge Rd.
Officers responded to the area and located Giambrone in a Vape Shop within the shopping plaza. He was immediately detained. Both victims from separate burglary cases were able to positively identify him as the male who broke into their homes on was captured on their surveillance.
Officers recovered three stolen credit cards belonging to the one of the victim’s deceased husbands, a stolen firearm, and a bottle of prescription pills with a name scratched off.
"The Atlanta Police Department encourages residents to install security cameras around their businesses and homes and asks business owners and residents with cameras to register with our crime fighting technology program called Connect Atlanta," APD said in a statement. "This camera technology network helps officers and investigators in identifying suspects, locating evidence, and arresting those responsible for crimes."
