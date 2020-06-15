The Atlanta Police Department has arrested seven suspects accused of stealing merchandise from the Nike store at Lenox Square mall in Buckhead.
According to a preliminary police report, June 15 at about 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call about an alarm going off at the store. Once they arrived, they found two large glass panes had been broken and between 15 and 20 individuals were running out of the store carrying items they had stolen.
Seven suspects were arrested: Skylard Johnson, 30; Andnetta Jones, 20; Morenike Okuwobi, 22; Janie Ivory, 22; Victoria Williams, 39; Raeniesha Simpson, 29; and Joseth Jett, 21. All were charged with burglary and taken to the Fulton County Jail.
The investigation continues and other charges are still pending, the report stated.
