The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Oct. 20 outside a recording studio in Buckhead and left one man injured.
According to the police’s preliminary investigation, at about 9:28 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call from 2990 Grandview Ave. regarding an individual being shot. Online, the address is linked to the Treble Clef Studios, a recording studio.
“Information indicates an adult male was shot (in) the arm,” the police stated in their preliminary report. “He was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to Grady (Memorial) Hospital. This may have started as a dispute inside the (studio). Investigators continue working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation continues.”
Police are searching for a suspect and did not provide any other information on the case in their initial report. According to a Fox 5 report, witnesses told police the suspect got into a gold SUV and drove on Grandview several times before opening fire on his last trip.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers by calling or texting 404-577-8477 or visiting bit.ly/2F51Cns. Tips can be left anonymously.
