featured top story Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near Atlanta middle school Elizabeth Nouryeh-Clay @NouryehNeighbor Oct 4, 2021

Police say one person is dead and another injured in a shooting that took place across the street from an Atlanta middle school. The shooting took place at 134 Howell Street, directly across the street from Howard Middle School in the Old Fourth Ward district. Atlanta Public Schools has not yet released a statement, but Howard Middle School tweeted its students are safe. Our students are all safe and accounted for. Ms. Antone also sent a message via Remind. We are actively monitoring. — David T. Howard Middle School (@APSHoward) October 4, 2021 No other information is available as the investigation is ongoing.
