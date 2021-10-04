Police say one person is dead and another injured in a shooting that took place across the street from an Atlanta middle school. 

The shooting took place at 134 Howell Street, directly across the street from Howard Middle School in the Old Fourth Ward district. 

Atlanta Public Schools has not yet released a statement, but Howard Middle School tweeted its students are safe. 

No other information is available as the investigation is ongoing. 

