Buckhead residents are one step closer to the addition of a pedestrian and bicycle bridge over GA 400/Lenox Rd, or Buckhead Loop.
The Buckhead Community Improvement District has initiated Phase III of the Lenox Road Complete Street Project. Phase III includes the design of an elevated pedestrian and bicycle connection over the GA 400/Lenox Road interchange and additional bicycle and pedestrian connectivity.
"This project addresses a crucial gap in Buckhead’s pedestrian and bike infrastructure," executive director of the Buckhead CID Jim Durrett said. "Crossing the GA 400/Lenox Rd. interchange today on foot or by bike is a challenging proposition, to say the least. This elevated bridge will create a dramatically safer and more convenient way for pedestrians and cyclists to travel across Buckhead, particularly given the bridge’s connection to PATH400 and HUB404."
The Lenox Road Complete Street Phase III project termini are Piedmont Road on the west and Phipps Boulevard on the east. Early concept renderings envision a gracefully curving, elevated bridge that provides a safe route across the Buckhead Loop. This project will connect with the PATH400 greenway trail as well as provide public access to the north end of the future HUB404.
BCID is calling for community input, beginning with the Sept. 19, virtual public meeting which will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. and will be accessible via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82112997243.
The public meeting will include a brief project overview presentation by the project team followed by a group exercise centered around gathering input on the draft concepts. Members of the project team will be available to answer questions or provide more information.
A two-week, web-based input period will follow the virtual public meeting allowing those who were unable to participate in the live meeting to review meeting materials and provide feedback online. The input period will begin Sept. 20, and remain open until Oct. 4, and accessible through the project website http://www.buckheadcid.com/lenoxroadpublicforum/.
The BCID is drafting the concept report which is set to be completed in September. Following approval of the concept report by the Georgia Department of Transportation, engineering design work will begin later this year with the goal of beginning construction on the project in late 2024. Funding for the concept and design phases of the project is in place, and federal funding through the Atlanta Regional Commission is secured to go toward the construction phase of the project.
Work on the streetscape’s earlier phases began last year to fill in gaps in the existing sidewalk network and create a shared-use path along the Lenox Road corridor from Piedmont Road all the way to East Paces Ferry at MARTA’s Lenox Station.
