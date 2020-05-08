The Piedmont Park Conservancy, a nonprofit that preserves and maintains the Midtown greenspace, is asking visitors to follow public health guidelines this Mother’s Day weekend and beyond so the park does not become a conduit to help spread the coronavirus (COVID-19).
At more than 200 acres, Piedmont is one of the city’s largest parks. Like all other city of Atlanta parks and parks across the state, it is open. But the conservancy want all park visitors to follow these rules to keep everyone safe and healthy:
♦ Do not gather with people outside of your household.
♦ Bring and wear masks during your visit.
♦ Follow social distancing requirements by staying six feet away from others.
♦ Plan to “pack it in and pack it out.” Be prepared to take your trash back home with you to reduce the impact of waste in the park.
These guidelines will remain in place indefinitely. For more information, visit www.piedmontpark.org.
