Piedmont Hospital has completed its Community Health Needs Assessments and will begin implementation on Nov. 15 of new strategies to improve the overall health of the communities they serve.
A CHNA is a measurement of the relative health or well-being of a given community. It's both the activity and the end-product of identifying and prioritizing unmet community health needs, which is performed by gathering and analyize data, community feedback and more.
Through this assessment, Piedmont is better informed to understand local health challenges, identify health trends in our communities, determine gaps in the current health delivery system and craft a plan to address those gaps and the identified health needs.
Piedmont’s Community Benefit team performed interviews throughout Georgia with more than 200 stakeholders, who provided insight into the particular health needs in their respective communities.
"Piedmont exists to serve its communities and the Community Health Needs Assessment helps us to see the areas in which our resources can make a positive difference in the lives of community members who are most in need," Piedmont Vice President of External Affairs Thomas Worthy said. "Piedmont empowers Georgians by helping them to reach their full potential and by being more responsive to the needs of our communities we are helping the citizens of Georgia to live healthier, fuller lives."
The priorities that Piedmont Atlanta’s board of directors have ratified include ensuring access to health, mental health and dental care, preventing deaths from cancer, reducing preventable diseases and addiction, promoting health behaviors, and reducing heart disease.
Piedmont says it will create partnerships with community-based organizations, as well as internal programming to increase access. The hospital said it will also conduct community-based cancer screenings and the promotion of programming meant to support community members with cancer and their families.
Widespread health education and programming, and specific efforts aimed at curbing opioid use will also be implemented. The hospitals say they will promote both the prevention and treatment of heart disease, and will emphasize early detection and healthy behaviors to help reduce risk, with particular attention to populations most at risk for heart disease.
"As a member of this community for more than 100 years, our goal is to protect the health of all Atlantans, whether or not they visit us inside the walls of our hospital," Piedmont Atlanta CEO Patrick M. Battey said. "We will engage with the community to promote early prevention, detection, treatment and risk-reduction in these key areas with the goal of improving Atlantans’ overall health."
This is the fourth Piedmont CHNA, with the others having been conducted in 2013, 2016 and 2019. The current Piedmont CHNA will serve as a foundation for "developing our community benefit strategies and further strengthening our community work."
