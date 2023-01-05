Piedmont Atlanta Hospital will launch a high-risk breast program this month that will provide a more comprehensive early detection program to women in the Atlanta area who are considered at high risk of developing breast cancer.
The Helen S. Carlos High Risk Breast Clinic opens Jan. 12 at Piedmont Atlanta. It will be the first program of its kind in Metro Atlanta.
One in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Some women have a higher than average risk based on family history, genetics or personal medical history, and early detection can improve survival rates by diagnosing cancers when they are most treatable.
"For many women, an annual mammogram and breast examination may be adequate to ensure early detection of breast cancer, but for women at high risk because of family history or other factors, a more extensive early detection program is recommended," breast surgeon and medical director of the Helen S. Carlos High Risk Breast Clinic William Barber said.
A generous donation by Helen and Jimmy Carlos made the new high-risk breast program possible. The Carlos family was inspired to give back to the hospital after Helen Carlos received care for Stage I breast cancer at Piedmont Atlanta in 2015. Barber was her surgeon.
"I was lucky. Not everybody is that lucky," Helen Carlos said. "Jimmy and I are both forever grateful to Piedmont for my successful treatment and not everybody has the means and opportunities we did."
A dedicated advanced practice registered nurse, nurse navigator and genetic counselor will be on staff at the clinic. Through evaluation and examination, providers will develop a detailed risk assessment and early detection plan based on each woman’s individual risk for breast cancer.
"We are pleased to be able to offer wide-ranging resources close to home for our patients at the highest risk of developing breast cancer," Barber said.
