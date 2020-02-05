At a Sandy Springs City Council meeting in March, nearly three weeks before Senate Bill 66 passed into law, Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul warned residents about the bill, which regarded the Streamlining Wireless Facilities and Antennas Act and was introduced in the 2019 Georgia legislative session as part of the state’s push to get more broadband Internet access in rural parts of the state.
That law came after a new Federal Communications Commission policy, FCC 18-133, was enacted in September 2018 to allow telecom companies to install 34-foot antennas, or mini-cell towers, as part of their plans to upgrade their cellular networks to 5G (fifth-generation) technology.
The antennas, which must be placed 500 feet apart to minimize service gaps, are allowed thanks to the FCC policy, which removes “regulatory barriers that would unlawfully inhibit the deployment of infrastructure necessary to support these new services,” the policy document stated.
SB 66 would regulate the placement of mini-cell towers in public rights-of-way to help bring 5G technology to the city. The bill was approved by the Legislature in March, took effect Oct. 1, and means utility companies can install the antennas in Georgia without regulations from local municipalities.
Nearly two weeks after Verizon began to install the antennas in the Derby Hills neighborhood without notice, Paul warned residents of more new laws that could continue to strip Sandy Springs and other cities of their rights to control issues such as short-term rentals.
“I hate to say this, but the success of that preemption, (when) the major telecoms didn’t want to deal with us (is snowballing),” Paul said at the council’s Feb. 4 meeting at City Springs. “So, they went to the Legislature and then they went to the (FCC) to be able to bypass local governments because they see us as a problem, and they see you and your demands as a problem to implementing their business strategy. It’s pure and simple.
“Since they got that power to bypass us, today (the) House (Regulated Industries) Committee stripped us of our ability to regulate short-term rentals (by approving HB 523). There’s a bill down there to strip our ability to set housing standards in Sandy Springs. One of the major reasons why we wanted to become a city was to control land use, and the Georgia General Assembly is now taking that away from us. So, their success last year has now encouraged so many other groups to come bypass you, so they don’t have to deal with your concerns or your complaints or digging up your front yard to put your technology in.”
Paul’s comments came after a Derby Hills resident, Saul Weber, came home Jan. 23 to see a backhoe in his front yard with subcontractors preparing to install a Verizon antenna without notice.
“They don’t have to work with us to move it to the corner or have it hidden by inside shrubbery so it’s less obtrusive,” Paul said. “They can just put them wherever they want to and wherever their engineers tell them they can put it.”
Paul said he warned lawmakers about the unintended consequences of SB 66 last year and continues to caution them about other bills that could similarly strip municipalities of their power.
“I told legislators last year, ‘You’re talking about putting things in people’s front yards, refrigerator-sized boxes in people’s front yards,’” he said. “They did it anyway. They’re doing it again. I hate to say it. I was down there again today fighting on some of these things. To their credit, our elected representatives voted against it, but (legislators) from around the rest of the state, they didn’t. So, now unfortunately I have to tell you this is an ongoing issue and as more people are successful, the short-term rentals, the Airbnbs were successful today in taking away our ability to make sure you have a right to know who’s renting the house next to you for a party.
“They talk about it being an infringement of property rights. But they don’t think about the people that live next to them and their property rights. I’ve never been so disappointed about our General Assembly as I am today about so many preemptions of local authority that are in the constitution of the state of Georgia. All because Verizon, AT&T, Comcast, all the major telecoms did not want to deal with us and deal with you. So, they just put (the poles) wherever they doggone please.”
Regarding the short-term rentals bill, Paul said House Speaker Pro Tempore Jan Jones, R-Milton, a committee member who voted against the bill, said she plans to go to the House floor to speak out in opposition to it. HB 523 still must be approved by the House Rules Committee before going to the full House for a vote.
