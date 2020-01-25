The city of Sandy Springs may use eminent domain to gain control of its water system from the city of Atlanta, Mayor Rusty Paul said.
Since Sandy Springs was incorporated in 2005, the city has used the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management to provide its water service. But Atlanta, which already has among the highest water rates in the nation, charges Sandy Springs customers an extra 21% fee for handling its service.
Since being reelected in 2017, Paul has listed water reliability as one of his top three priorities. In November 2018 Sandy Springs filed a lawsuit against Atlanta in Fulton County Superior Court over the water system dispute, including claims Atlanta would not turn over some documents Sandy Springs requested through the Georgia Open Records Act.
Paul said he met with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in mediation with Judge Norm Fletcher on the issue in late November or early December, but no progress was made.
“So we’re now looking at what are the other steps,” Paul said, adding the city has already offered to buy its water system from Atlanta for $113 million.
His comments came in an interview after the Sandy Springs City Council’s annual retreat Jan. 25 at City Springs, where he and council members spoke on a variety of topics. Paul said in addition to paying Atlanta to buy its water system, Sandy Springs would also spend $132 million to upgrade it.
But by doing so, he said, in the long run, “There’s an indication it wouldn’t cost the residents any more or could be a decrease in rates of 15 to 20%.”
Regarding the possibility of eminent domain being used, Paul said, “That was an option discussed at length today at the retreat. (But) I don’t think we’re going to do that next week, and I plan to sit down with (Bottoms) to talk to her more about the options.”
Paul said Atlanta has done little to maintain Sandy Springs’ water system since 2005.
“The (city’s) consultants have determined over the last 15 years, they have not put a single penny into the maintenance and upkeep of that system except repairing breaks,” he said. “The system has deteriorated. … There’s no greater public safety issue that having a reliable, clean public water system.
“We want to make sure the investments are made to upgrade the system and the rates charged are fair to the residents. Water is such a vital commodity that you’re not allowed to make a profit on the water system. The charge of delivering water to a home is based on what the actual cost of getting it there is, with a reasonable amount for maintenance and upkeep.”
Paul also said the city’s study determined “there’s no economic basis for charging that extra (21%) surcharge.”
“The delivery of water is actually (costing) less (for Atlanta) because of the access to the North Fulton Water Treatment Facility (in Roswell),” he said. “(Atlanta is) comingling water and sewer dollars, which means Sandy Springs’ residents are being charged not only for water but also for improvements to Atlanta’s sewer system, and we’re not on the Atlanta were system. We’re on the Fulton County sewer system. Those costs are not justified.
“We want an iron-clad agreement with Atlanta. They’ve put in their bond documents they are putting money into Sandy Springs’ (water system), but they’re incorrect.”
In a statement, Michael Smith, a spokesman for Bottoms’ office, said in December 2018 the lawsuit is without merit.
“There has been no violation of the (Georgia) Open Records Act, or any other aspect of the law, for that matter,” he said. “This is an attempt to use the judicial system to strong-arm the city of Atlanta into acquiescing to Sandy Springs’ unreasonable demand that Atlanta relinquish ownership of its water system.”
As for the rest of the retreat, Paul said it included a discussion on affordable housing, another priority.
“There’s a housing study that will be underway this year,” he said. “What is the exact composition and status of housing in Sandy Springs? We hear all kinds of statistics and all kinds of myths about housing.”
