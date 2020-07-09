The Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center inside the City Springs complex could stay shuttered for the rest of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Rusty Paul said.
“It’s closed. The governor’s order affected that,” Paul said of Gov. Brian Kemp’s July 6 executive order that extended the state of emergency in Georgia to July 13. “Even if it didn’t, our responsible duty is to … sit and wait and plan for possibly something later in the year. We hope to have a robust series of events – plays, concerts.”
He made those comments in response to a question from Brandt Blocker, executive/artistic director of the City Springs Theatre Company, which holds its musicals at the center’s Byers Theatre, on when it would reopen. Paul spoke on that topic and many more during his annual State of the City Address, which was held virtually July 9 due to the outbreak and hosted by the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber.
His address, originally set for April 24, was postponed until June 25 due to the outbreak and then rescheduled a second time because of a scheduling conflict.
The mayor also said some outdoor concerts may be postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic. That’s on top of the others that have already been shelved, such as the July 17 Drivin N Cryin show that was to kick off the City Green Live concert series in April before being postponed a second time.
“Looking at the current trends for the virus, we’re rethinking (hosting some concerts),” Paul said, referring to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Fulton County and the state. “We may just end up having to scrap everything we planned for 2020. (Center Executive Director) Shaun Albrechtson and his staff have done a great job, but 2020 may be a total wipeout.
“We’re already planning a grand reopening of City Springs. We hope to announce something in late winter or early spring. With the assumption of having a vaccine, we’ll reopen in a big way. … When we reopen, we’ll have so many different things and so many different performances, you’ll be compelled to come back. … We may be able to hug (others) again.”
Mask mandate?
He said gets “10 to 15 emails or more a day” from residents asking about making everyone in Sandy Springs wear masks in public, something the cities of Athens, Atlanta and Savannah have already done. Paul added he talked to Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst, who is mandating masks there, about the issue earlier in the day.
“I’m also dismayed by the percentage of people who refuse to wear masks in public settings, especially in grocery stores,” he said, adding the problem is there’s no statewide consensus on mask mandates. “… We have an obligation to follow the state law. Maybe we should be more aggressive. This may be a symbolic effort, but symbolism is important. We should have a stronger statement than just simply ‘please’ (wear a mask). We’re still working through this.”
Paul thanked the city’s first responders for their swift action the last weekend in May in handling violence, rioting and looting that erupted from peaceful protests in Sandy Springs, Atlanta and Dunwoody following the deaths of several Black individuals at the hands of former and current police officers.
“Our first responders are already planning for locations when, not if, a (COVID-19) vaccine becomes available,” he said.
Regarding the social unrest and racism issues, Paul said the city hopes as many residents as possible participate in the small-group online gatherings (visit www.civicdinners.com) to open a dialogue on race relations.
“I’m an old white guy,” he said. “There’s nothing I can do about that. I grew up in a different culture. My experiences are different than someone who’s Hispanic or African American because of institutions that go back over 400 years. … It’s human nature. You don’t like conflict.
“These conversations are going to be painful. We need to hear from everyone. I have a perception of the community, but if I want to understand everyone, I have to talk to people who are not like me. … Let’s see if we can have conversations and build bridges.”
Regarding the city’s $91.5 million fiscal 2021 budget, which is 21.23% less than the previous year and was approved by the city council in June, Paul said it wasn’t cut as much as originally expected.
“Sales tax revenue in the initial phases (of the pandemic) in Fulton County is down 20%,” he said. “The transportation (gas) tax is down 59%. For example, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission, in March, metro Atlantans drove 250 million miles. In April the number of miles dropped to 75 million miles. When they quit traveling, (taxes) really dropped. Hotel/motel taxes are down 55%. They’re coming back a bit.”
Two areas where the budget took the biggest hit were capital improvements. The city has shelved plans to build a new police department headquarters and a new Fire Station 2, and Paul said it will honor those commitments once the funding returns.
Top priorities
Paul, who was first elected in 2013 and reelected four years later, ran the second time on three top priorities: transportation, north end redevelopment and water reliability. Regarding transportation, the city has plans to widen or improve several roads, with some projects already under way and others possibly put on hold due to coronavirus-related budget cuts.
As for north end redevelopment, in-person meetings where residents could scrutinize different design concepts for four blighted shopping centers have been postponed due to the pandemic and can’t be held virtually, Paul said. However, the city did host some online design activities in June.
“There’s been a lot of misunderstanding about what we’re trying to do there and a lot of misinformation,” Paul said of the city’s plans. “We haven’t given up on it.”
Regarding water and Sandy Springs’ ongoing battle with Atlanta over gaining control of its water system,
Since Sandy Springs was incorporated in 2005, the city has used the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management to provide its water service. But Atlanta, which already has among the highest water rates in the nation, charges Sandy Springs customers an extra 21% fee for handling its service.
Paul said the two cities will have an arbitration meeting in August, but city spokeswoman Sharon Kraun said it’s been delayed to September because of the pandemic and Special Master Stanley Birch will preside.
“We’re just moving things along,” Paul said. “That’s a binding arbitration on service delivery strategy with the city of Atlanta on whether they have the authority to provide that service without a memorandum of understanding. … We believe, based on the reading of the law, they must have an agreement of some kind. As I said from the beginning, water is the most crucial asset for a city. You can’t survive without a safe, dependable water system.
“There has been no significant investment and they repair a leak from time to time. We know it’s deteriorating. We’ve done an analysis and it is deteriorating, though slowly. I don’t mind buying water from the city of Atlanta if they maintain the standards the city of Sandy Springs deserves and they don’t charge rates that are exorbitant. … In Sandy Springs it’s cheaper to run water from Sandy Springs because we have a water source in the Chattahoochee River.”
