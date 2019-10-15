In honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Partnership Against Domestic Violence will host its eighth annual Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil Oct. 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the InterContinental Hotel’s Windsor Garden in Buckhead.
This event will recognize the nearly 100 individuals who lost their lives to intimate partner violence in the past year and provide a forum for survivors to tell their stories of overcoming abuse with the help of local domestic violence organizations.
A candle will be lit for each life lost, and will give family and friends a chance to grieve together while raising awareness. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit www.padv.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.