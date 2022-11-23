The St. Regis Atlanta hosted its fourth annual ‘Out of the Kitchen’ charity gala, this year, benefitting the Jack and Jill Late Stage Cancer Foundation Nov. 17.
The prominent event raised $474K and showcased some of the best-known chefs from Atlanta, across the United States and internationally, including Bermyson Dorvil of The St. Regis Atlanta, Phillippe Haddad of PGH Hospitality, Pano Karatassos of Kyma, Ian Winslade of Misson + Market, Xavier Salomon of Montage Los Cabos, Okan Kizilbayir of SALT at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island and more.
"The St. Regis is thrilled to partner with the Jack and Jill Late Stage Cancer Foundation and bring awareness to their remarkable mission," The St. Regis General Manager Guntram Merl said. "The event was a great success and brought together top-tier chefs throughout Atlanta and the country to support the JAJF – we can’t thank them and the Atlanta community enough for their compassionate and proactive support.
The sold-out evening was hosted in the Astor Ballroom at The St. Regis Atlanta and welcomed over 240 guests. Each table of 12 enjoyed a curated meal prepared tableside by a celebrated guest chef, as well as live entertainment, and fine wines and champagne. The evening was capped off by a dessert reception by The St. Regis Atlanta Executive Pastry Chef Abhishek Pillai.
Throughout the night several unique experiences were auctioned off with proceeds going to JAJF, including a one-night festive getaway from The St. Regis Atlanta, with a Santa Tuck In and Tea with Santa, a four-day, three-night trip for seven to Albany Bahamas, a Nexus Luxury Collection property, an at-home five-course dinner with pairing wines led by Chef Philippe Haddad and more.
"We couldn’t be happier to collaborate with The St. Regis and be their beneficiary for this year’s ‘Out of the Kitchen’ event," JAJF Founder and President Jon Albert said. "It was a perfect match for us to work with a team who believes in the importance of JAJF and in the importance of creating cherished family memories. The St. Regis Atlanta has been a tremendous partner since day one."
The creation of JAJF was inspired by Jill and Jon Albert’s real-life story. Jill lost her battle on Nov 15. 2006, leaving behind Jon and their two young children. Oncologists and JAJF Donors alike appreciate that cancer does not just strike parents but that it strikes their children as well. These children and families deserve a timeout to experience, feel, and capture positive times together and create lasting memories while they can. JAJF ensures that life does not end with a diagnosis.
