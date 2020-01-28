Three organizations will co-host a demonstration and rally Jan. 28 from 1:30 to 2 p.m. in front of U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s office to demand that he and U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, both Republicans, conduct a fair impeachment trial for President Donald Trump, also a Republican.
The Georgia Alliance for Social Justice, a Decatur-based nonprofit that “works to mobilize collective action to create change at the local, state and federal levels,” according to its website, and Resist Trump Tuesdays, an initiative started by national organizations moveon.org and People’s Action, will co-host the rally.
Demonstrators plan to carry signs demanding documents and witnesses at the trial, especially John Bolton, who served as Trump’s U.S. national security advisor in 2018 and ’19. Groups plan deliver to Perdue’s office a copy of the oath that senators were administered by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.
“Sen. Perdue and Sen. Loeffler took an oath under penalty of perjury to ‘do impartial justice’ at Trump's impeachment trial,” rally organizer Caroline Stover said in a news release. “We want to remind them that they have a choice: continue to enable Trump's criminal behavior or defend democracy.”
The oath administered by Roberts to senators is as follows: "Do you solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald John Trump, president of the United States, now pending, you will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so help you God?"
For more information about the event, visit www.facebook.com/events/2884076274987763/ or contact Stover at 323-605-4398 or cstoverart@me.com.
