Kenyan Rhonex Kipruto crosses the finish line to win the men’s division of the 2019 AJC Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta July 4. The 2020 race is being postponed to Thanksgiving Day due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Atlanta Track Club is calling on all graphic designers to think about Atlanta’s favorite summertime tradition.
The Club is now accepting submissions for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race T-Shirt contest. Submissions will be accepted via the Club’s website until Feb. 4, 2022.
Regarded as the most sacred tradition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, the contest ultimately chooses the design for the shirt awarded to the nearly 60,000 finishers of the 10K race on July 4. That design is kept secret until the first person crosses the finish line and is handed their shirt inside Piedmont Park.
“This shirt is a badge of honor for so many runners and walkers,” Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah said. “The contest and the suspense over which design will win is a big part of what makes the Peachtree the Peachtree.”
The theme of this year’s race is “There is Only One Peachtree,” signifying the unique event’s move back to a one-day affair after being held over the course of two days in 2021 due to COVID-19.
A panel of judges from Atlanta Track Club, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta running, and walking community will narrow the hundreds of expected submissions down to five. The public will have the month of March to vote on the finalists through an online poll at ajc.com/Peachtree.
The winner will remain a closely guarded secret until the morning of July 4. In addition to having their artwork displayed on the summer’s most prized piece of apparel, the winning designer will also win $1,000.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will be held July 4, 2022 starting at Lenox Square and finishing in Piedmont Park. Guaranteed registration for Atlanta Track Club members and entry into the lottery open March 15, 2022.
