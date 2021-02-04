Starting next month, the city of Atlanta plans to begin a phased approach to decriminalize some offenses in an effort to improve its justice system.
Under the proposal, the offenses, all misdemeanors, would no longer require jailtime as a possible penalty. Phase 1, which includes park and public-space violations, would start in March. Phase 2, which encompasses business, land-use and animal violations, would commence in the spring, and Phase 3, which includes offenses that parallel state law, would begin this summer.
By not requiring someone who commits a minor crime/misdemeanor to go to jail, it could save the city and Fulton County money, said Christopher Portis, the Municipal Court of Atlanta’s chief judge.
Portis spoke at the Atlanta City Council’s public safety and legal administration committee Feb. 4 work session, which was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to discussing changes to municipal code violations, Portis and other city officials talked about Atlanta’s bond program and a proposal to house inmates at the Municipal Court facility.
Of Atlanta’s plans to decriminalize some minor offenses, Jon Keen, the city’s COO, said, “The proposed justice reform plans will not change what’s currently happening at the Municipal Court. … We are not proposing to abolish or remove any charges.”
Regarding the city’s bond program, Portis said there are three types of bonds: cash, surety (in which one uses a bond company to provide bond) and signature (when a suspect only has to provide his or her signature to be released).
In February 2018, the council approved an ordinance to eliminate cash bonds from the Atlanta City Detention Center after an arrest for a city ordinance violation.
“Bail reform was aimed at addressing a system that forced destitute and low-income people to serve time in jail simply because of their inability to post bond,” Keen said. “That system was, in effect, criminalizing poverty.”
Portis said the bond totals since the city was hit by a cyberattack in March 2018, when its data was compromised, were 6,353 in 2018, 11,220 in 2019 and 7,070 last year (24,643 total). During that nearly three-year period, there were 19,831 signature bonds, 1,108 cash bonds and 2,704 surety bonds.
Regarding the signature bonds, there were 10,324 total: 2,594 in 2018, 4,885 in 2019 and 2,845 in 2020.
“What kinds of charges are most prevalent for signature bonds? They are driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving while unlicensed, theft by shoplifting (less than $100), no tag/no decal, no proof of insurance, etc.,” Portis said.
He added the rates of suspects failing to appear in court jumped from 22,042 in 2018 to 38,390 the following year after having consistent amounts in the previous three years (16,665 in 2015, 15,196 in 2016 and 16,536 in 2017). Keen said research would need to be done to determine why the number spiked in 2019.
“What the public has mistakenly heard is there was the removal of any penalty for failing to appear in court,” Portis said. “That is part of the messaging side, for offenses such as driving without a license, and from a behavioral standpoint that’s why there’s been a signature bond.”
Regarding repeat offenders, a topic of concern for many residents because some suspects in the Fulton justice system, where felony cases are heard, have committed more serious crimes but were released on signature or low bonds, Portis said the percentage of repeat offenders in Municipal Court who do not reoffend is 67%, and 75% of them do not commit another crime after being arrested for their first re-offense.
He added the Municipal Court strives to use alternative programs, including community service, so individuals don’t have to pay fines or go to jail when it’s appropriate. However, Portis said jail time is used as a deterrent for suspects who commit crimes such as street racing, curfew violations during civil unrest and party house operators.
Regarding the city’s plans to hold inmates in a new facility at the Municipal Court, it would replace the lower-level holding area that can house about 75 individuals, Keen said. Portis said the proposal calls for eliminating the loading dock where supplies are delivered, the secured parking area and the secured entry point. He added the mayor and council should “definitely a conversation at least with the leadership of the court” about the plan.
“This is a monumental change,” Portis said. “There’s no doubt I can speak for all the judges that we want to do what’s best for the city of Atlanta. But at least to have an opportunity to present ideas on how the space will be needed would be good, because it not only impacts the physical building but also the administration of the court system.”
Keen said the design concept for the new facility is only a preliminary draft and could be amended.
District 12 Councilwoman Joyce Sheperd, the committee’s chair, said there were 128 public comments lasting two hours and 14 seconds submitted via voicemail the previous day and played at the end of the meeting. The first 20 individuals who provided comments all said they want the mayor and council to keep their promise to close the detention center and repurpose it into the Center for Equity.
In January new Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat announced he was encouraging the city to sell the detention center to the county to help it address Fulton’s overcrowded jail issue.
“I believe in defunding the police and using those funds to help our community, the plan to close the (center) and repurpose that land and place city funds in the budget to create a new center,” said one woman who provided a comment. “If the city allows (the center) to be used by another jurisdiction as a jail, that would not only be breaking a promise made to the citizens of Atlanta, but that would be a slap in the face to all the community advocates that worked against that."
