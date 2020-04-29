In the city of Sandy Springs’ efforts to refinance the bonds for its new $229.2 million City Springs complex, how much will it cost taxpayers?
That’s the question one resident, George Nathan, wants answered.
“The city, in my opinion, has never been clear about whether City Springs is operating at a profit or a deficit. There was nothing to indicate whether or not these funds are going to cover operating deficits or capital investments or whatever. $47 million is a lot of money,” Nathan said, referring to the amount the city hopes to save through its refinancing/refunding plan.
At its April 21 meeting, the Sandy Springs City Council voted 6-0 to approve a resolution to authorize the issuance of taxable refunding revenue Bonds (for the City Springs project), Series 2020 bonds to refinance its existing revenue bonds, Series 2015. That decision came after the Sandy Springs Public Facilities Authority, the council acting on the City Springs project’s behalf, passed the same resolution at its meeting prior to the council’s.
The council’s approval also includes an intergovernmental contract between the city and the authority, with the principal amount not to go above $198 million. The authority issued Series 2015 revenue bonds in October 2015, totaling $159.5 million for that development. According to a news release, about $151 million remain with coupon rates ranging from 2.25% to 5%.
“Our recommendation was to refinance the bonds if there was 1.5 to 1 ratio savings,” Courtney Rogers, senior vice president of Davenport and Co., a Richmond, Virginia-based company hired to develop a bond refunding plan, said in a presentation at the authority’s meeting. “When you all gave us the green light in February, we were looking at savings of $16 million with a net present value, with $10 million in negative arbitrage. That’s the only reason we’d move forward on this, to ease the burden on taxpayers.”
By approving the resolution, it gives Rogers and the city the flexibility to pull the trigger on its bond refinancing plan at a time when rates are favorable without having to hold another council meeting, which could cost Sandy Springs tens of thousands of dollars based on a volatile bond market.
City leaders said they would like to save taxpayers as much as $500,000 a year in long-term debt service, possibly more, by refinancing its bonds. But Nathan wonders how much the city will compensate Davenport for its services and how long it will take for the refinanced bonds to be paid off.
“To borrow $47 million to save $500,000 (a year) doesn’t make sense, not if you’re going another 20 years on your debt,” he said. “Tell us how much more we’re going to have to pay.”
City spokeswoman Sharon Kraun said the amount Davenport will be paid is to be determined.
“The fees associated with the refinancing process will be negotiated upon finalization of the refunding,” she said.
Regarding the purpose of the funds the city would save through bond refinancing, Kraun said, “The savings will be used to reduce the annual debt service payment, which frees up funds for other upcoming capital projects. The maturity date would remain the same as the original bonds, so it will not extend (the) length of time to pay off (30 years with the maturity date in 2047).”
She added the $198 million max amount “would include the cost of paying off the original bonds, including prepaid interest.”
