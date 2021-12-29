Education nonprofit and Atlanta Public Schools partner Odyssey will hold its 13th annual Odyssey Brunch at the St. Regis Hotel in Buckhead Feb. 7 to raise money for APS students.
The brunch is Odyssey’s primary fundraising event of the year, and is always well-attended by several hundred Atlantans who share a commitment to educational access for all of Atlanta’s youth. The annual Brunch raises over $200,000 and helps make it possible for 375 students to attend Odyssey's life-changing program for free.
The 2022 Odyssey Brunch Co-chairs are Catherine Kraft and Amanda Price.
"We are excited to be back in person for the thirteenth annual Odyssey Brunch," Price said. "Not only is it an important fundraiser for Odyssey Atlanta, but the Brunch is a wonderful opportunity to share Odyssey’s mission with new supporters.”
The 2022 Brunch begins at 9:30 a.m. and will feature a keynote address by Dr. Lisa Herring, Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent. Guests will also have the opportunity to hear directly from an Odyssey graduate, Tyler Sturdivant, about how the Odyssey program has influenced her life.
Odyssey is an educational non-profit organization that serves students in grades 1-12 from economically disadvantaged communities. Odyssey’s six week, summer, project based learning program focuses on students with unmet potential, preparing them for academic success, high school graduation and supporting them on their path to college.
The program is a partnership between the Atlanta Public Schools and the Westminster Schools and is held on the Westminster campus each summer.
"I have been involved with Odyssey for many years now, and I am honored to serve as Board chair this year," board chair Chambless Kalka said. "I could not be more thrilled that we are able to finally host our annual Brunch once again. This event has become an Odyssey tradition and is our largest fundraiser. Every dollar we raise goes directly to our scholars and I’m so grateful that we can gather in-person to help them achieve their dream of a college education."
Odyssey Brunch Sponsors include The Home Depot Foundation, Crawford and Co., Genuine Parts, Arrow Exterminators, Coca-Cola, MetroDerm, P.C., Atlanta Dental Anesthesia, CentreSpringMD, Evans Litigation, LC Wood Foundation, Northside Hospital, Quantum Radiology, Roark Capital, Piedmont Internal Medicine and The Atlantan Magazine.
“Odyssey has been overwhelmed by the incredible generosity of our donors and sponsors throughout 2021," Odyssey executive director Jeff Cohen said. "In a year like no other, Odyssey scholars have stayed motivated and excited on their quest for knowledge and on their path to college. The Brunch helps provide our scholars with year-round programs, tutoring and a dynamic, free, 6-week summer academic enrichment experience in 2022."
For ticket and sponsorship information, please contact: Jennifer Kellett 404.367.5149 or jenniferkellett@odysseyatlanta.org.
