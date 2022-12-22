We made it folks. We made it through another year trials and tribulations, mountains and valleys, the good and the bad.
Masks are more often found in trash cans than on faces and Atlanta has welcomed back concerts, festivals and life with arms stretched wide. New businesses blossomed, students succeeded and residents rolled up their sleeves and got back to work.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was sworn into office in January, immediately opening beginning construction of Buckhead's very own Atlanta Police Department precinct. The decision came after Buckhead residents made their concerns over crime in the neighborhood known.
After several months of construction, Buckhead’s Atlanta Police department precinct at One Buckhead Plaza opened its doors in June. There are more than 120 sworn personnel assigned to Zone 2, including two Bike Units at Buckhead Village and Lindbergh/Sidney Marcus Corridors and 12 officers and two supervisors are assigned to the Buckhead Village Precinct.
Buckhead and the rest of Atlanta also saw another surge in activism following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in March.
Organized by the Ukrainian Community of Atlanta Facebook group, the Stand with Ukraine rally drew at least 100 people bearing signs and waving Ukrainian flags. People young and old came together to stand against Russia, shouting “Viva Ukraine!” “Close the sky!” and “USA honor your promises!”
The conflict escalated when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine Feb. 21. Three days later, Russian forces invade, closing in on Ukraine’s capitol Kyiv. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky released a video statement pleading for peace.
Then, in June, hundreds of Atlanta residents marched again with fear and fury after Roe v. Wade was overturned. The Party for Socialism and Liberation Atlanta organized the protest that drew hundreds to the steps of the Capitol Building, where they marched down Capitol Avenue, through Georgia State and pausing at Underground Atlanta to give speeches.
News broke early June 24 that the SCOTUS overturned the landmark ruling Roe v. Wade that protect women’s right to abortion and reproductive healthcare. The overturning comes more than a month after Politico leaked a 98-page draft written by Justice Samuel Alito labeled as the “Opinion of the Court.” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released a statement saying he is against the SCOTUS’ decision.
“I am sickened by this decision that wrongly and immorally tells women that their bodies are not their own,” Dickens said. “The choice to have an abortion is one of the hardest decisions of many women’s lives. That choice is informed by a wide variety of factors, and government should not have a role in denying that choice.”
This year also saw changes to Northside's spaces and places.
Crews began demolishing the historical Whispering Pines home at 660 West Paces Ferry Road after a seemingly confusing change of ownership Aug. 23. A demolition permit submitted by the developer, The Macallan Group, was accepted by the city of Atlanta on May 26 of this year. In an email to Atlanta city council member Mary Norwood on Aug. 23, co-founder and managing partner Mike Minutelli said the property had been sold.
Buckhead staple Buckhead Saloon was reduced to shambles by a fire early Oct. 3. The tremendous amount of fire, heat, and smoke caused the roof of the structure to collapse during the exterior operation, according to AFRD. Firefighters evacuated a nearby high-rise apartment building and commercial business to prevent injury.
In November, the Buckhead Heritage Society, the city of Atlanta and Mayor Andre Dickens restored the historical name of Bagley Park on Pharr Road. At its peak, around 400 families called Bagley Park home. Black-owned businesses, including a grocery store, a restaurant and a blacksmith, served them. It was also home to several churches, including Mt. Olive Methodist Episcopal Church and an associated cemetery. William Bagley died in 1939, and he and his wife, Ida, are interred in Mt. Olive cemetery.
"By restoring the original name of the park, the city ensures the history of the area will be preserved for all residents, including the many who grow up playing baseball on its fields," Buckhead Heritage President Charlotte Margolin said. "It honors the men and women who built a thriving community and were instrumental in creating the Buckhead we know today."
Sandy Springs residents and first responders celebrated the official opening of Fire Station 2 Oct. 20. Construction of the new facility started in April, but Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul says the opening was delayed due to supply chain issues.
SSFD Station 2 contains a three-bay apparatus storage room with adjacent support areas, a decontamination shower along with state-of-the-art equipment for firefighters to remove toxins after returning from fighting a fire, equipment storage, gear wash, kitchen, conference room, offices, sleeping quarters, restrooms, fitness room, and training areas.
Northside residents — and all of Atlanta — also said goodbye to Atlanta icons Sam Massell and Robert Charles Loudermilk Sr.
After serving as mayor until 1974, Massell lost re-election to Atlanta’s first Black mayor, Maynard Jackson. Massell continued to work for Atlanta’s future, creating the Buckhead Coalition in 1988. Atlanta History Center president and CEO Sheffield Hale said his friend Massell was funny — toting a “dry wit, bombastic boosterism, good-natured teasing and humblebragging” sense of humor.
Loudermilk Sr. and his mother started Aaron Rents with $500. The pair purchased 300 metal folding chairs and rented them out for 10 cents a day. Aaron’s eventually made more than $2 billion a year in overall revenue. The Loudermilk family estimates Charles Loudermilk Sr. donated more than $35 million to causes across the state.
On Dec. 10, friends and family said goodbye to 77-year-old Buckhead resident Eleanor “Ellen” Bowles who was murdered in her home off West Paces Ferry. Bowles’ son, Michael Bowles, was on his way home for the holidays and found his mother upon arrival.
“If you pull a gun or pull out a knife in our city to hurt, harm or kill someone, you will be arrested and sent to jail,” Dickens said. “We will use all of the tools of the Atlanta Police Department and our friends and our partners — every resource we have — to bring to justice criminals that act in this violent way.”
And yet, Buckhead and Atlanta residents have found ways to keep spirits bright in 2022 as we hope for a better, more unified 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.