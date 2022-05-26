Unofficial results show Northside voters approved two Atlanta Improvement Bonds, reelected an incumbent and sent some candidates to the November race.
Northside and Atlanta voters gave an overwhelming "yes" to the Atlanta Improvement Bonds seeking to improve roads, parks and safety. The first bond will be issued by the city in an amount no greater than $192.9 million to help repair and build better roads, sidewalks, trials, bike paths and more throughout the city.
The second bond issued by the city will not exceed $213 million and will be dedicated to repairing and equipping buildings and gear needed by the Parks and Recreation and Public Safety Departments.
Additionally, voted approved Atlanta's .4% Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales and Use Tax. According to the city, the tax will pay for roughly $350 million in new bike lanes, new sidewalks and paved streets. Around $2 million will go to repairing major trails along roads such as Lenox Road, Northside Drive, Marietta Boulevard and roads like Moreland Avenue and Memorial Drive.
State Senate District 6 includes Dobbins Air Base, Vinings, and parts of Marietta, Sandy Springs and Buckhead. Incumbent Jen Jordan currently holds the seat. Democrat Jason Esteves and Republican Fred Glass will be competing for the District 6 seat for the State Senate this November.
With all Fulton County precincts reporting, Esteves won the Democratic nomination with 65.50% of votes against opponent Luisa Wakeman, who lost with 34.50% of votes.
Esteves is the at-large representative and the outgoing Board Chair on the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education and was re-elected to his third term last November. Esteves was the first Latino to be elected to Georgia school board in 2013 and said strong public schools, accessible and affordable healthcare, and economic opportunity are among his top priorities.
Glass took home the Republican nomination with 72.11% of votes against Angelic Moore, who ended the night with 27.89% of votes.
Glass is a 44-year Buckhead resident and Pace Academy graduate. According to Glass' campaign website, Glass supports a "vote on Buckhead independence" and eliminating state income tax. Glass was also endorsed by the Buckhead City Movement.
District 54 voters will also select their representative in the November general election. Rep. Betsy Holland currently hold the seat, representing most of Buckhead and Brookhaven. Holland will be running against Republican John Bailey. Holland and Bailey were the only ones in the categories, so each received 100% of votes.
Unofficial results are also in for Districts 5 and 7 Fulton County School Board races, showing narrow lead for District 7 candidates.
With all precincts reporting, District 5 candidate Kristin McCabe won with 57.69% of votes, while opponent Kimberly Ware has 42.31% of votes.
District 5's incumbent Linda McCain did not run for reelection.
District 7 candidates Phil Chen and Michelle Morancie remain neck in neck with all precincts reporting. Morancie ended with a narrow lead over Chen with 50.61% of votes. Chen is right behind her with 49.39% of votes.
