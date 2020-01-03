Northside Hospital in Sandy Springs has announced the first baby born there in 2020.
According to the hospital, Ella and Louis Durham of Marietta welcomed a son Jan. 1 at 12:17 a.m. The baby, whose name is still being negotiated between the mother and father, weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces at birth.
Ella and the baby are both in good health following the birth. Ella, who works at the Northside Hospital Cancer Institute, was originally due Jan. 6. Louis said he hoped their baby would arrive before the new year.
“I wanted the tax write-off in 2019,” he said jokingly.
Almost 16,000 babies were born at Northside in 2019, more than any other single hospital in the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.