A major gateway into Sandy Springs will get a new look — but the mayor and some on the city council are not entirely pleased.
On a split vote Tuesday night, Sept. 20, the council voted to approve a zoning change for land at the northwest corner of Roswell and Allen roads, just one block north of Interstate 285.
The new zoning gives the developers CS-6 (City Springs, six stories maximum) zoning. Previously, the land had CS-3 zoning, for a three-story cap.
The property currently houses an auto care center, but developers plan to add office and restaurant space, apartments and retail shops.
Conor McNally, the chief development officer of Sheldon McNally Real Estate Partners in Atlanta, said the plans call for 5,200 square feet of co-working space and 199 residential units. There would be 300 parking spaces, the majority underground.
But citizens David and Melanie Couchman both said they had issues with the plan. David Couchman said approving it would violate the city’s plans for more affordable housing.
McNally countered that the best way to bring down the cost of housing is to provide more of it.
"There is not enough housing in the places where it’s needed to meet the demand," he said. "The way to combat an affordable housing issue is to build more housing."
Councilwoman Melody Kelley noted a difficult decision faced her colleagues, despite the project earlier winning approval from city staff and the Planning Commission.
"As a new member of council, let me just say I used to judge you all very harshly for moments like this," Kelley said. "It is hard being on the other side of this."
Mayor Rusty Paul said he’s had "heartburn since day one" over the proposal, first over the "sheer number of apartments." He said rental properties make up a little less than two-thirds of the housing stock in Sandy Springs, compared to 54% in Atlanta and 40% in Johns Creek.
"We’ve cut off a whole generation of people from the ability to create family wealth," Paul said. "I’ve just really struggled with this conundrum and have never come up with a good solution because this is an ugly problem."
Paul said he’s never vetoed an action of the council but gave serious consideration to making this the first, should the council do so, before ultimately deciding he’d support it — reluctantly.
"I have decided that it’s probably the best utilization of this corner that we’re going to get," he said.
The measure ultimately passed but with Kelley opposed. The council will meet again at 6 p.m. Oct. 18.
