(L to R) Dian Fries, Fulton County; Machell Harper, AGCGA; Brian Cunningham, AGCGA; Mayor Rusty Paul; CAC CEO Francis Horton; Nery Salguero, JE Dunn; and Patricia Murcia, CAC Branch Manager, at the Community Assistance Center’s construction kickoff Dec. 14, 2021.
Construction of Community Assistance Center’s newest location on Northwood Drive in south Sandy Springs is unofficially underway.
CAC and community leaders kicked-off the start of construction Dec. 14. In attendance were Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul; Dianne Fries, District Director for Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis; CAC CEO Francis Horton, representatives of Associated General Contractors of Georgia Brian Cunningham and Machell Harper; and members of the CAC board of directors.
CAC is returning to south Sandy Springs with a 3,200 square foot branch office located on the ground level of a new storage facility at 120 Northwood Drive. Interior construction of a new food pantry and assistance office is expected to be completed by the end of February 2022. CAC previously had a branch office at the former building at that location before the redevelopment.
“We are excited to get back to South Sandy Springs to continue relationships and providing help to our neighbors," CAC CEO Francis Horton said. "We are thankful to the City of Sandy Springs and AGC to help make that happen."
AGCGA has been a key contributor in CAC’s return to south Sandy Springs. AGCGA’s Young Leadership Program adopted the Northwood Drive branch interior build out as their nonprofit service project for the year. They’ve been instrumental in raising funds, securing in-kind labor and materials for the project and helped to select the general contractor, JE Dunn.
This year the AGC young leadership group raised $135,000 from their annual golf tournament and a fundraising drive for the CAC branch build out.
The significant AGCGA donation kicked off CAC’s Strengthen Our Foundation campaign to fund the interior build out as well capital improvements to existing CAC facilities. The capital campaign this year has been a success exceeding the $800,000 goal.
CAC’s return to south Sandy Springs is essential to providing access to residents in the southern portion of Sandy Springs who are seeking assistance services. CAC’s new south Sandy Springs branch office and pantry will offer a client choice market with three industrial refrigerators and three industrial freezers, a reception area, a waiting room for 24 and separate offices for financial assistance interviews.
