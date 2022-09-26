Vonlane will expand its motor coach service to the South beginning Nov. 4 with a new route between Atlanta and Nashville with daily service for 38 weekly departures.
For the first time, travelers between the exploding population centers of Atlanta and Nashville will have a new transportation choice in Vonlane —complete with its signature experience of 22 first class leather seats, ample workspace, complimentary Wi-Fi, and an on-board attendant offering premium cabin service with snacks, meals and beverages included.
"We’re excited to provide a new way to connect two dynamic cities," Vonlane founder and CEO Alex Danza said. "Our ‘private jet on wheels’ experience for business and leisure travelers will be a welcome relief to the headaches of the airport or the stress of driving."
Vonlane’s Atlanta terminal is the Grand Hyatt Buckhead at 3300 Peachtree Rd. NE and its Nashville terminal is the Omni Nashville Hotel at 250 Rep. John Lewis Way S., in Nashville.
The debut schedule features daily departures from each city as follows:
Atlanta to Nashville (Eastern time zone)
Monday through Friday schedule: 6 a.m., 12 p.m., 4 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m., 4 p.m.
Nashville to Atlanta (Central time zone)
Monday through Friday schedule: 6 a.m., 10 a.m., 4 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday schedule: 10 a.m., 2 p.m.
"If you combine the travel time from the office or home to the airport, the wait in the airport and potential departure delays due to weather or air traffic - our coach can have a traveler closer to their destination and be a more efficient travel option," Danza said. "At Vonlane, show up 15 minutes before departure, check in, take your seat, kick back and work or read – let us take care of the travel hassles."
According to U.S. Department of Transportation figures from June 2022, 23.84% of departing flights from Hartsfield International Airport were delayed an average of 64 minutes. Travelers through Nashville International Airport fared about the same with 24.69% of departing flights delayed an average of 60 minutes.
Introductory fares are flat-rate $99 one way or $198 round-trip service with no taxes, baggage fees, or change fees for travel through January 2023; tickets may be booked at www.vonlane.com. Normal fares of $119 one way or $238 round trip will apply for travel beginning Feb. 1, 2023.
