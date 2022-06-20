Dearest Readers,
Members of the esteemed Ton are invited to attend the most lavish event of the Atlanta season — The Queen's Ball.
Guests are encourage to don their most brilliant attire and be transported to England's Regency-era London for the immersive "Bridgerton" Experience. A string quartet will perform "Bridgerton's" memorable soundtrack, while dearest guests will interact with high society aristocratic characters to prove they are deserving of Her Majesty, the Queen's attention.
The experience features immersive rooms, including a visit to Madame Delacroix's modiste to admire the Ton’s most brilliant fashion trends, a stop at an underground Regency-era Painting Studio to strike their most regal pose, and a highly-anticipated visit with the Queen to try and win Her Majesty's favor to be named the incomparable Diamond of the Season.
"Shondaland effortlessly transported 'Bridgerton' viewers into a reimagined Regency-era London, capturing hearts around the globe as fans connected with every aspect of the series from its delightful characters and the superb actors who brought them to life, to the costume design and art and set direction to the soundtrack," Head of Netflix Experiences Greg Lombardo said. "We’ve partnered with Fever on The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience to create a similarly unique fan experience designed to immerse attendees in the lavish world of 'Bridgerton' and bring this world to them wherever they are."
Guests must be at least 16 years old and those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Members of the Ton must be 21+ with a valid ID to consume alcohol. Be sure to note, gentle readers, that the event is a 90-minute immersive experience.
"At Shondaland we are breaking the boundaries of storytelling by providing our global audiences with curated experiences that go beyond the traditional avenues of content consumption," Shondaland’s Chief Design and Digital Media Officer Sandie Bailey said. "Partnering with Fever and Netflix allows us to bring to life Regency era England for fans across the globe in an immersive experience unlike any other. We are excited to continue entertaining and engaging with 'Bridgerton' fans on and off the screen."
Season Two of Shondaland’s "Bridgerton" is Netflix’s most popular English-language series with 656 million hours viewed in its first 28 days. Season One closely follows as the second most popular, accounting for 625 Million hours viewed in its first 28 days.
The location of the ball has yet to be released, but rest assured, dear reader, that you may purchase tickets and sign up for the wait list at bridgertonexperience.com/atlanta/.
