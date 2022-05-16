Work is underway to restore the eroding shoreline on the Chattahoochee River at Morgan Falls Overlook Park.
Sandy Springs' preliminary erosion control efforts include bringing in 240 tons of field stone boulders to armor the shoreline, which eroded due to lack of vegetation. Natural vegetation creates root systems, which help prevent shoreline erosion by keeping soil in place.
“We are live staking among and above the boulders, so that vegetation can weather the environment and work in tandem with the stone to protect the shoreline and provide a vegetative, natural cover,” deputy director of the City’s Recreation and Parks Department Steve Ciaccio said.
The city began restoration efforts after receiving required approvals from Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division and the National Park Service to address the issue.
The sidewalk next to the Paddle Shack at Overlook Park where kayakers access the water will be closed during the project. The public can access the boat dock via the stairs on the north end of the park weekdays after 5 p.m. and throughout the weekend. According to the city, the estimated project completion date is summer 2022.
The Chattahoochee River starts in the northeast corner of Georgia in the Appalachian Mountains and flows southwest through the metro Atlanta area. The river continues to form half of the border between Alabama and Georgia before emptying into Lake Seminole at the Florida-Georgia border. The river flows a total distance of 434 miles through Georgia, passing around the City of Sandy Springs before it reaches its destination.
The linear length of the Chattahoochee River that flows around the Sandy Springs city limits is 22 miles, with a popular section of that stretch located at Overlook Park. Overlook Park is a 30-acre riverside park that includes picnic pavilions, a playground, hiking trails, a fire pit, scenic views and a boat dock for kayaking and fishing.
The Chattahoochee River water levels at Overlook Park are controlled by Georgia Power at the Morgan Falls Hydro Plant, a dam located in Sandy Springs. This dam regulates peak flows from water upstream. Over the course of time, erosion has occurred on the shoreline of Overlook Park, specifically near and around the boat dock because of water levels rising and falling due to control efforts.
