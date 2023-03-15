Over the next two years, the Jewish After School Accelerator will support 11 organizations in the development and launch of new Jewish after-school programs.
Jewish Kids Groups has received a grant from The Marcus Foundation to launch the Jewish After School Accelerator to help synagogues and other Jewish organizations across the U.S. start their own Jewish after-school programs.
Participating organizations will receive guidance from experts and collaborate with other cohort members to recruit, train, and retain staff; structure transportation plans; customize the student curriculum; and market the after-school program to families. Accelerator participants will receive matching grants of up to $100,000 over three years to offset start-up costs.
Since its founding in 2012, JKG’s after-school program has grown to support 200 students each year at four locations around the city – Brookhaven, Decatur, Morningside, and Sandy Springs – by coupling weekday afternoon childcare with Jewish connection for kids in Pre-K – 5th grade. The program’s success has spurred many organizations to reach out about replication. The accelerator will provide a turn-key path for synagogues and other Jewish organizations to establish and operate their own after-school programs.
"We saw an opportunity to unite education and childcare with Jewish learning. Today's families want and need programs like this, like RootOne, and like Hillel to grow children's love of Judaism as they themselves grow," said Bernie Marcus, chairman of The Marcus Foundation.
"The Jewish Education Project is excited to collaborate with Jewish Kids Groups on this important initiative that ensures that Jewish families can access more pathways to meaningful and impactful Jewish education," Managing Director of New Models at The Jewish Education Project Rabbi Dena Klein said.
Independent Jewish after schools exist in a number of places around the country. Successful programs include Makom Community in Philadelphia; MoEd in Washington, D.C.; the Jewish Enrichment Center in Hyde Park, Illinois; and Edah Community in Berkeley, California. JKG’s after-school program, which has been in operation for 10 years, serves 200 students each year in four Atlanta neighborhoods.
"We’ve built a successful program here in Atlanta, and people have been reaching out for many years to discuss replicating the program," founder and executive director of JKG Ana Robbins. "In 2019, our professional team and board of directors decided it was time to figure out how we could help other communities establish Jewish after-school programs. Under the leadership of Rachel Dobbs Schwartz, JKG’s Chief Innovation Officer, the Jewish After School Accelerator was born, with the goal of making it easy and affordable for synagogues across the country to do just that."
Organization leaders interested in the Jewish After School Accelerator can learn more and apply for the 2023 or 2024 cohorts at www.jewishafterschools.com. Applications are due April 19, 2023.
The Jewish After School Accelerator is seeking additional philanthropic partners to bring Jewish after school to as many communities as possible. Funders who would like to support the initiative can learn more at www.jewishafterschools.com/funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.