Mosquitos caught in traps collected in the southwest Atlanta area at Brown Middle School near the Atlanta Beltline, Grant Park, and Washington Park tested positive for West Nile virus.
Previously, the Brown Middle School site had the first infected mosquito pool detected in Fulton County in 2022. That site has once again tested positive for infected mosquitoes as have the other two locations in the city of Atlanta.
The Fulton County Board of Health is reminding residents to practice mosquito breeding prevention and personal protection methods to guard against mosquitoes. Every year from July to October, mosquito traps placed in Fulton County collect and test mosquitoes. The traps, which contain mosquitoes’ larvae are collected and studied to determine which, if any, diseases the species carried.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 8 out of 10 people infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms. Those who do may develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. The CDC said recovery from severe illness might take several weeks or months and some effects to the central nervous system might be permanent.
The county said it plans to spray adulticides within a half mile of affected areas once a week for at least four weeks. Board of Health workers will be visiting nearby neighborhoods with more information about nighttime spraying and mosquito prevention safety.
FCBOH recommends that turning over flowerpots, covering wading pools and throwing out water stored in open containers after every rainfall. The department also recommends removing debris, repairing damaged window screens and unclogging gutters. Remember to wear light colored clothing that covers your neck, legs, and arms, as well as mosquito repellent when outdoors.
For more information about the Fulton County Board of Health and our Environmental Health Program, visit fultoncountyboh.org. For more tips and information on mosquito control, please visit dph.ga.gov and cdc.gov.
