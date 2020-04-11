The Sandy Springs Police Department April 11 announced a woman who went missing in late March has been found safe in Ohio.
April 8, in a news release emailed to the media, the department stated it was asking for the public’s help in finding Thelma Ferguson, who was reported missing by her family after leaving her Sandy Springs home March 23. Ferguson has ties in Ohio and California, so law enforcement agencies there were notified she had been reported missing.
“Ms. Ferguson is well and has reunited with her family,” the release stated regarding her being found in Ohio.
