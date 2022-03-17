Metro Atlanta residents Svetlana Lechtchenko and Olga Westfall were born and raised in Ukraine. Now, the two women are working to restore glory to Ukraine from more than 5,000 miles away as the Russian army continues to decimate the country.
When Russia initially invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lechtchenko let herself cry. She let herself feel the pain and cry for her home country for three days before the 61-year-old leapt into action, organizing the website Atlanta for Ukraine. Lechtchenko, her son Dennis Baranov and Alex Khodorkovsky began utilizing Facebook to gather supplies such as dry food and clothing to send to Ukraine.
“I don’t know from where (it came),but one day I decided I will stop crying because I cannot cry anymore,” Lechtchenko said. “I need to do something. Believe me, I did not understand what I started.”
Lechtchenko set up checkpoints around metro-Atlanta — some outside the perimeter and some inside — for residents to donate items. Items are sorted and packed onto trucks before being sent to the Savannah port.
In the last few weeks, Lechtchenko and her team of volunteers have received so more donations — more than 40 tons — that at the time of publishing, collections have been paused. Donations are currently making their way to Savannah, and from there checkpoints in Lithuania, Poland and finally Ukraine.
Like countless other Ukrainian-Americans, Lechtchenko still has family and friends in Ukraine. Her father, 86-year-old Boris Baranov, is sheltering in a bunker outside Kyiv. Baranov has heart problems and needs medications to keep his pulse stable, but hasn’t had access to medications. Lechtchenko said she tried to call her doctor here in Georgia, but there is little they can do.
Lechtchenko said she gets very little sleep each night because she waits to hear from her father. Because of the time difference, she usually isn’t able to talk to him until nearly 1 a.m. Additionally, Baranov and the others in the shelter have to be completely and utterly silent at night. All phones and lights are shut off so they remain undetected.
Lechtchenko has tried to persuade her father to leave, figuring out ways to get him on a plane, but she says he refuses.
“I will die here,” he told her. “I don’t want to leave.”
“They need to understand — little baby or real old man — they all have the same Ukrainian blood,” Lechtchenko said. “They never will give this freedom to somebody. They will die there.”
So Lechtchenko focuses on helping Ukraine as much as she can and looks back fondly on memories with her father until she sees him again. Her favorite memory with him was when she was around 6 years old, she says. She and Baranov would wake up at 4 a.m. and trek down to the Dnipro River in the dead of the night to go fishing. She said she doesn’t remember catching anything, but remembers how much she smiled.
In addition to Atlanta with Ukraine, several Facebook groups are dedicated to sharing information and resources. Dekalb resident Olga Westfall has been instrumental in moderating at least five of these pages, including Ukrainian Community of Atlanta (1.9k members), Support Ukraine, Ukrainians in USA (24k members), and Praying for Ukraine (6k members).
Like Lechtchenko, Westfall was also born and raised in Ukraine before moving to the U.S. at 30 years old. Westfall studied in America before officially moving here and remembers being shocked at how different the country was from what Russian propaganda depicted.
“My first impression was that how people are friendly, and nice and polite,” Westfall said. “It was such a total difference compared to the propaganda that we had growing up during the Soviet Union time — that Americans are evil and everybody’s bad and it’s just total evil. We were fed lies, because people were so nice.”
“I just love to be breathing freely (because of) the freedom and democracy that we have,” Westfall said. “Of course, I was wishing the same thing that Ukraine would be moving in that direction. After Ukraine was free from the oppression of Soviet Union communist regime, that’s what’s happened and people also tasted democracy and freedom.”
Westfall originally got involved in defending Ukraine eight years ago when Crimea was annexed from Russia. In March 2014, Russian troops seized Crimea. The fallout resulted heightened divisions and armed conflict. Westfall said Russia was challenging their identity, saying Ukraine was not a country and Ukrainians were not Ukrainian.
Westfall worked with the Chaplain for the Veterans Administration to provide logistical and spiritual help to Ukrainian troops — troops who days before had been bankers, journalists, teachers and more.
“That’s what they’re fighting for now,” she said. “To be free nation and for their right to survive because right now it’s just basically the war for the right to live.”
She stayed in contact with her colleagues from that time and reconnected this February when Russia invaded again. Westfall started a Facebook group specifically for Chaplains, but continues to help provides resources and stop misinformation in her other groups.
Westfall also said she has many relatives and friends still in Ukrainian suburbs and when she talks to them, they are the ones calming her down. They have incredible faith in their military, she said. They are holding onto hope. Yet, Westfall still sees the destruction and ruins of Ukrainian towns and suburbs whose streets she walked just a few years ago.
“Now seeing that as ruins and those poor people, some are dead, some are wounded, some are scared. . .some don’t know, what to do just in shock,” Westfall said. “It just breaks my heart because for me, it’s more than a statistic. I’ve been there. I know some people from there because some of the volunteer chaplains took me around. That’s breaks my heart.”
Both Westfall and Lechtchenko have been grateful for the support that has poured in the past few weeks from all around the world. Ukrainians are not giving up, they said.
“The people there have it inside of their blood to be free and they never will give this freedom (up),” Lechtchenko said.
For more information or to donate, visit https://bit.ly/3IiYCSo.
