The Sandy Springs Police Department has indicted Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff after their arrest Aug. 18, in Miami, Florida.
The Miami-Dade Police Department captured and placed Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff under arrest based on the intelligence and investigation of the Sandy Springs Police Department. Police say Caldwell, Anderson and Huff were all connected to the armed robberies, home invasions and burglaries in Sandy Springs and the metro Atlanta area. Several celebrity homes were targeted during the rash of home invasions.
One victim was shot on July 4, 2022, during the home invasion that occurred on Parkside Pl. He is recovering from his injuries.
Sandy Springs Police Detectives traveled to Miami, FL over the weekend to interview Caldwell, Anderson and Huff and confirm the arrests. A RICO case was indicted at a grand jury hearing Aug. 22, with 220 charges brought against a total of 24 gang members, only four of which are now outstanding. The charges include Gang Involvement, Home Invasion, Burglary, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felons, and many more.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department will extradite Caldwell, Anderson and Huff from Miami, FL to the Fulton County Jail in the coming days.
