For more than 30 years, Melba Wynn Hill has championed for Atlanta families — from ensuring children receive books to encouraging professional development for Black women — and now residents are honoring the change she has brought to Atlanta.
Longtime Atlanta volunteer, changemaker and Northside resident Melba Wynn Hill was honored by the Buckhead Rotary Club with the Rev. Robert Ross Johnson Humanitarian Award on March 27.
The club created the Rev. Robert Ross Johnson Humanitarian Award in 2000 in honor of its late member, Rev. Robert Johnson. The Club presents the award annually to a non-Buckhead Rotarian who exemplifies the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self” and has made a significant contribution to humanitarian efforts in the community.
"It is because of Reverend Johnson's amazing legacy that I stand before you today," Hill said upon receiving the award. "This is truly an honor and I am humbled to receive this prestigious award."
Hill grew up in Richmond, Virginia, graduated from Hollins College, and retired from BellSouth/AT&T in 2020 after a 42- year career. She and her husband William B. Hill, Jr., a former Georgia Deputy Attorney General, Georgia State Court Judge and Superior Court Judge, live in Atlanta as does their daughter M. Kara, while daughter Morgan Kristopher and their first grandchild reside in London.
Hill's outreach has touched dozens of Atlanta organizations and countless families. Hill served on the board of directors for the Buckhead Christian Ministry, where she served on multiple committees and helped found the Seeds of Change Society, which supports women and their families' economic empowerment.
"Altogether, Melba's (service) leadership in our backyard and beyond has moved the needle on all of her philanthropic objectives, elevating people's economic independence, African American excellence and leadership, literacy and children," BCM president and CEO Keeva Kase said.
Hill is also an active member of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, including the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., Metropolitan Atlanta Chapter. In the metro-Atlanta chapter, she co-chairs the Sisters Helping Sisters program that works with women leaving domestic violence situations.
"Anytime I can help somebody, even if it's just a smile or to acknowledge someone's existence, I think I get more from that interaction than perhaps I feel that I'm giving," Hill said.
Through her sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha, Hill has volunteered with Kappa Omega Finishing School. Then, she has volunteered with the Leadership Institute for Women Attorneys of Color, severed as a board member of the State Botanical Gardens where she helped fund and build the Alice H. Richards' Children's Garden, and has even found the time to serve on the board of directors for Children's Literature for Children, which provides books to children all over the world.
"To me, it's important to help all people because as my sorority says, is service to mankind, but the most noticeable need has been within the Black community, of trying to just encourage, inspire and support individuals who demonstrate a need for some type of help or assistance," Hill said.
And yet, she says she couldn't give this much of herself without the help of her family.
"To my husband of 48 years, thank you so much for your encouragement and your support," she said. "It is because of your faith in me that I have the liberty to dedicate so much time and energy to these worthwhile causes. To our daughter...thank you for being confident and secure in the knowledge of my love for you that I can really be a champion for others."
