Current Sandy Springs mayor Rusty Paul and public affairs specialist Dontaye Carter are running for Sandy Springs mayor.
Young father, business owner and former reporter Dontaye Carter is running for Sandy Springs mayor. Born in Orlando, Florida, Carter was raised by his mother, an Army veteran. Carter attended Florida A&M University where he studied Broadcast Journalism before working in at several news stations before moving to Sandy Springs eight years ago. Carter served as the Senior Public Affairs Officer for Department Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard and started his own media company, Carter Media Group.
According to his website, Carter's vision for the city includes increasing ethics, transparency, and inclusivity within city government, prioritizing the needs of the community's schools in order to better prepare children for the future and maintaining public safety, increase public trust, and improve the community’s relationship with police.
"There is no community without unity," Carter wrote on his Facebook page. "And if we want a safe community, the research has shown that one of the deterrents of crime is police living in the cities that they serve and as one law enforcement consultant recently told me, “it also strengthens accountability.” Our city needs accountability. Our city needs transparency. Our city needs unity."
Carter's top priorities for Sandy Springs include affordable housing, sustainable development, transportation and schools. If elected, Carter plans to implement traffic-calming measures and support alternative means of transportation to alleviate congestion.
"By investing in our children, we are investing in the future," Carter's website reads. "Sandy Springs has great public schools, but they need to be supported. I believe each student deserves to learn in a safe and effective learning environment."
Occupation: Owner of Carter Media Group
Years in Living in the city: 8
Relevant Experience: CEO and owner of Carter Media Group; Senior Public Affairs Officer for Department Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard; former reporter at 11Alive, WGLC TV and KOKI FOX23
Website: www.dontayeformayor.com
Facebook: Dontaye for Mayor
Current Sandy Springs mayor Rusty Paul is running for re-election. The 69-year-old has lived in Sandy Springs for 28 years. Paul was elected to the founding Sandy Springs city council in 2005 and then as mayor in November 2013.
Paul said the last 20 months were the most challenging in recent memory, but residents urged him to continue leading. He decided to seek re-election because he said he has unfinished business, including public safety concerns that evolved over the past year and a differing vision among some about the future of our community.
"I understand the challenges, opportunities, and the limits we face in solving problems and having overseen planning and development for the entire country, I’ve observed most mistakes other communities have made and can help us avoid them," Paul said. "Yet, I have also seen the successes and know how to incorporate them into what we’re doing in Sandy Springs as well."
Paul's top priorities for the city are public safety, protecting neighborhoods and traffic congestion. Paul cited the rising crime rate, saying the city saw two recent home invasions and, if elected, plans to "ensure our first responders are the best compensated, best trained, best equipped force with the best facilities possible."
Paul said the city's biggest challenge is public safety, specifically efficient traffic movement.
"TSPLOST gave us the resources to attack pinch points while adding sidewalks and trails that give people alternate ways of moving through the community," Paul said. "Our planned upgrades along Hammond Drive are designed to improve efficiency, but also dramatically reduce neighborhood cut through traffic. This is a direction we are taking on future projects, so streets designed as quiet routes through peaceful neighborhoods don’t become clogged with people looking for alternate ways to move through Sandy Springs."
Age: 69
Occupation: Owner of iSquared Communications
Years in Living in the city: 28
Relevant Experience: Elected mayor in November 2013; elected as founding Sandy Springs city council member in 2005; former Georgia State Senator; former Stone Mountain City Council member; served three terms on the Georgia Municipal Association board of directors; Assistant Secretary for Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations in the first Bush Administration under Secretary Jack Kemp
Website: www.voteforrusty.com
Facebook: Rusty Paul for Mayor of Sandy Springs
Georgia early voting runs from Oct. 12 through Oct. 29. The 2021 Sandy Springs Municipal General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 2, at all the regular precincts and polling places within the city of Sandy Springs. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. If necessary, a run-off election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Carter did not respond to Neighbor Newspapers' request for comment.
