Atlanta mayor-elect Andre Dickens prepares to step into the role as mayor as talks of rising crime, Buckhead's possible secession and the COVID-19 pandemic continue to weigh on Atlanta's spirit.
On Jan. 3, Dickens will be sworn in as the 61st mayor of a city with around half a million residents. The girl dad, Atlanta native and Atlanta city council member won the runoff election against city council president Felicia Moore Nov. 30. The primary race started off with 14 candidates for mayor.
"First and foremost, I would like to say thank you to all those who supported me," Dickens said. "It’s because of them that I’ll be sworn in as the 61st mayor of Atlanta. It’s incredible to think about the course of the campaign. I’m especially grateful to those who have been with us since the beginning when most couldn’t imagine us winning this campaign. I’m incredibly honored to have the faith of so many individuals, and I hope I can make them proud."
Since embarking on the campaign trail, Dickens has been vocal about his opposition to Buckhead cityhood and his goals to reduce the rising crime rate in the city — one of the primary reasons supporters of Buckhead City call for secession.
According to data from the Atlanta Police Department, as of Dec. 18, the city saw 155 murders this year, a 3% increase from 2020 and a 63% increase from 2019. From the Atlanta spa shootings in March and Katie Janness' brutal Piedmont Park murder in July to a double murder Nov. 22, residents and the city are seeing more violent crimes in their neighborhoods. In August, APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton pleaded with residents to cease the senseless violence and “put the guns down.”
Dickens said his SAFE Streets Plan — which he says he will immediately enact — will help address "safety and justice" in Atlanta.
"The plan will address our police shortage and training issues and focus our police officers on violent crime while addressing the root causes of crime," Dickens said. "This plan prioritizes community-based policing and allocating specialists to address mental health, substance abuse, homelessness, and other non-violent issues."
His SAFE Streets Plan includes hiring 250 more police officers, arresting gang leaders, getting violent criminals off the street and establishing a Youth Commissioner to partner with Atlanta Public Schools to reduce and prevent youth crime.
Buckhead City Committee — the primary group behind the call for Buckhead cityhood — recently called for a ban of Atlanta's "water boys." Jalanni Pless was only 18-years-old when he was gunned down selling bottles of water off 8th Street in Midtown in June 2020. Pless' mother got the call at 10:22 p.m. that her son was shot, laying lifeless in Midtown over $10 from selling water.
Dickens said he is committed to working with the new city council to fund programming to get "water boys" into safe environments where they can learn technology and entrepreneurship skills.
"Putting more youth into the criminal justice system is not the solution," Dickens said. "These young men and women need opportunities to thrive and we can accomplish that through job training, after-school programs, entrepreneurship exposure, and apprenticeships."
Dickens remains adamantly against Buckhead cityhood, saying Atlanta is stronger together.
"We need one Atlanta with one future," Dickens said. "Atlanta is divided along many lines, and we must seek to erase those lines. A better Atlanta is one where all of our residents see the benefits of our growth and progress. If we are truly a community, then we all need to rise together."
In order to rise together, Dickens also plans to address income inequality and the lack of affordable housing in Atlanta. According to data from Zillow, the average cost of a single-family home in Atlanta in 2021 is $359,314 — a 17% jump from 2020. In comparison, the average household income in Atlanta is $59,948, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
"Income inequality is an issue with deep roots in Atlanta, and it’s going to take significant effort to ensure our city’s progress reaches all corners of our city," Dickens said.
Dickens said his goal is to build or preserve 20,000 units of affordable housing over the next eight years and ensure the Atlanta workforce is trained and prepared.
"There are corporations and small businesses in need of qualified workers, and there is talent here in Atlanta ready to fill those roles," Dickens said. "We just need to connect those parties and make certain that our youth and workforce are trained and prepared in new fields coming to Atlanta."
Like the thousands of Atlanta residents, Atlanta is Dickens' home. Dickens graduated from Mays High School before earning his bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a master’s of public administration degree in Economic Development from Georgia State University.
When not on the campaign trail or preparing for office, Dickens said he loves eating food, being outside and discovering street vendors at Atlanta's many festivals.
"I can remember when I graduated middle school they gave us a book from Dr. Benjamin Mays because we were going to Mays High school, and we discussed the book, Dr. Mays’ life, Dr. King, W.E.B. Du Bois, Maynard Jackson, and so much other Atlanta history," Dickens said.
"I knew then I wanted to be a part of the Atlanta legacy," he said.
