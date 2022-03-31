Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens addressed public safety concerns at the 32nd Annual Buckhead Coalition Luncheon March 30.
Attended by some 200 people and numerous elected officials, the Buckhead Coalition held its annual luncheon at Flourish Atlanta. The annual meeting came just weeks after the passing of Buckhead Coalition founder, Sam Massell.
"Sam gave us a lot of institutional knowledge and have a lot of wherewithal to go forward and do so collaboratively," Dickens said. "Sam will want us to go together and could go further together and that's what I intend to do as mayor of the city. In in the light of the history of Sam Massell, to be able to bring us all together, Sam definitely drew circles and didn't draw a lines."
Dickens went on to address public safety concerns in the city.
"I remain committed to a balanced approach to public safety in our city and our needs for public safety and stating that my goal was 250 additional officers. I want to make sure that we get that by the end of the year," Dickens said. "By the end of February, we've already had 33 additional officers hit the streets."
Earlier this month, another 16 recruits started their field, with another 19 starting in May. Two more classes started March 10 and will start at the end of April. The new Atlanta Police Department precinct coming to Buckhead Plaza is also on track to open this summer, Dickens said. They are on target to have a dozen officers at the precinct by the end of the summer, many of those officers having stayed at the new Unity Place Housing.
Dickens said they are also continuing their campaign with Georgia Power to bring more lighting to the street of Atlanta. The Light up the Night campaign will install 10,000 new streetlights throughout the city. Around 2,000 have already been installed this year, with another 3,000 to be installed soon. The remaining 5,000 will be deployed in areas with the highest amount of deadly crashed and crime.
Dickens also brought up the newly anounced Repeat Offender Tracking Unit, a joint effort between city, county and state agencies that will target repeat offenders.
"We have to get these career criminals off our streets so that we can live safely," Dickens said. "Hopefully, their time is coming to an end on our streets."
According to Dickens, 30% of arrests are men and women who have already been arrested for at least three other felonies and around 1,000 individuals are committing up to 40% of the crimes in Atlanta.
"I don't believe you have to share the same political leanings to want to make sure that we do what's best for the city and the state," Dickens said. "The late great Sam Massell has always said that we can do more with a conference call that we can see a confrontation. I take that to heart, as I said at his funeral just a couple of weeks ago. I'm going to miss him. I'm going to miss Sam."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.