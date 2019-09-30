The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has announced it will suspend rail service on the Gold Line between the Lindbergh and Midtown stations in Buckhead and Midtown, respectively, and reroute four Midtown bus lines the morning of Oct. 5 for the planned implosion of a five-story building in Midtown.
The implosion will take place at 7 a.m. at 1330 W. Peachtree St. NW in Midtown, and will cause MARTA’s Arts Center station to temporarily close.
Also, MARTA rail service will be temporarily halted. Rail service on the Gold Line between the Lindbergh and Midtown stations will be suspended beginning at 6:45 a.m. for about 45 minutes to an hour. Rail service on the Red Line will shuttle from the Lindbergh to North Springs stations the entire day.
However, rail service on the Gold Line north between the Lindbergh and Doraville stations and south from the Midtown to the Airport station and on the Green and Blue Lines will not be impacted.
MARTA bus service will also be impacted. Bus routes 27, 37, 40, and 110 will be rerouted starting at 5:30 a.m., and bus shuttles will be provided between the Lindbergh and Midtown rail stations. All other bus routes will run on a Saturday schedule.
Following the implosion, teams from the MARTA Safety and Track & Structures Departments will conduct a thorough inspection of the Arts Center station tunnel and rail lines. Also, the tunnel ventilation system will be tested, and dust mitigation coverings removed. Full rail service on the Gold Line and Saturday bus service on the routes listed above will resume once the all-clear is given.
