MARTA partial Red Line suspension Feb. 17 to 22 Rachel Kellogg @RachelNBR Jan 24, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Workers replacing MARTA tracks last year. Special Photo The modified rail map with bus shuttles. Special Graphic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MARTA will suspend rail service south of Medical Center Station from Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. through the end of service Wednesday, Feb. 22 for track replacement work.Reduced frequency Red Line service to the airport resumes Thursday, Feb. 23, with full service restored Sunday, Feb. 26.Red Line service north of Medical Center, as well as rail service on the Gold, Blue, and Green Lines will operate normally.To assist customers, free bus shuttles will run continuously between Medical Center, Buckhead, and Lenox Stations, and a $10 Uber or Lyft voucher will be available through MARTAConnect.Details on how and when to download the voucher will be provided as the project date nears.MARTA is investing approximately $225 million in State of Good Repair work on its heavy rail lines to enhance the safety of the rail system, reduce train delays, and improve customer experience.The Track Replacement Program is a multi-year effort to replace track and switches throughout the rail system.To learn more about the track replacement work and service impacts, visit www.itsmarta.com/trackreplacement. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More News Harrison's McGarity named Gatorade Georgia Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Historic home hidden in forest is a Buckhead gem Mount Vernon boys’ basketball rises to top spot in Class A, Division I Sandy Springs to require waste management services to offer recycling Piedmont Atlanta Hospital unveils new high risk breast cancer center Sandy Springs educator attends seminar for in-depth Holocaust education State/Regional GOP congressmen demand immigration parole answers Ossoff-sponsored veterans health bill set to become law Governors cite Medicaid costs in asking Biden to end COVID public health emergency Raffensperger calls on Georgia lawmakers to eliminate general election runoffs 18 AGs, others file briefs in case supporting parental rights in schools 15 states demand Apple, Google relabel TikTok for ‘mature’ content Rep. Greene said comments about Jan. 6 armed insurrection 'sarcasm' Georgia's judicial system listed as a litigation 'hellhole' by tort reform group Georgia lawmakers could consider election law changes next session Warnock beats Walker in Georgia Senate runoff Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Metro Atlanta News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Hyperlocal Coverage Choose your city: Buckhead Sandy Springs Vinings Brookhaven Search Neighbor Newspapers Archives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.