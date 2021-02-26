Three organizations are partnering to co-host a drive-thru blood and plasma drive in Buckhead March 3 to help fight COVID-19.
The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), LifeSouth Community Blood Centers and The Fight Is In Us — a national initiative to increase convalescent plasma donations — will hold the drive at MARTA’s Lindbergh Center station kiss/ride lane from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The goal is to collect plasma from donors carrying COVID-19 antibodies that can be used to help increase the chances of recovery for individuals fighting the virus.
“People who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their blood that can potentially help others fight off the virus,” Gena Major, MARTA’s assistant general manager of safety and quality assurance, said in a news release. “And while this blood drive aims to collect convalescent plasma from COVID survivors, all blood donations are welcome and will be put to good use at our local hospitals.”
LifeSouth’s Chandler Holmes added, “Vaccines are rolling out in the community and around the country, but that doesn’t mean the fight against COVID-19 is over. Medical professionals in Atlanta still need convalescent plasma to treat those who are hospitalized with the virus. At present, we’re distributing 50-100 units of plasma each week to area hospitals. More donors are needed to make sure health care providers who are treating patients can rely on a steady supply.”
Individuals with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, who have been symptom-free for 14 days, meet the basic criteria to donate convalescent plasma. Donors must wear masks while inside their vehicle to give blood and plasma.
To confirm eligibility and to donate, visit www.lifesouth.org. For more information on convalescent plasma, visit www.thefightisinus.org.
