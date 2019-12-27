To prepare for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Dec. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta, MARTA is expanding its service. The Oklahoma Sooners are playing the LSU Tigers in a 4 p.m. game that is expected to sell out.
MARTA’s rail service will operate on a Saturday schedule with extra trains put into service two hours prior to the game. Riders can exit at the Dome or Vine City rail stations to get to the game. MARTA load-and-go teams will help with loading and unloading trains.
The Atlanta Streetcar will run from 8:15 a.m. to 1 a.m., and MARTA bus service will operate on a Saturday schedule. Restrooms are available at 16 rail stations, and uniformed MARTA police officers and transit ambassadors will be at rail stations if one needs help.
MARTA encourages riders going to the game to buy a round-trip ticket to avoid long lines at the Breeze machines and reminds them of its policy of one ticket or Breeze card per person. For security purposes, clear bags only will be allowed at the stadium.
For more information, visit www.itsmarta.com.
