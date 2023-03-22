The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta is launching the agency’s Capital Campaign that will help fund new facilities and programs.
The landmark campaign is a $36 million fundraising initiative that will strengthen the MJCCA’s ability to serve the entire community, develop new facilities to support innovative and transformational programs, as well as deliver an even greater impact for the next generation of Jewish Atlanta and beyond.
The MJCCA has served the metro Atlanta community for more than 100 years and is widely regarded as one of the premier JCCs in the country. Originally founded in 1910 as the Jewish Educational Alliance, the JCC operated out of midtown Atlanta, and then in 1961 added the Zaban Park site in Dunwoody. In 2000, Zaban Park became the main campus, and the agency was renamed the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta.
The capital campaign funds will expand the agency’s impact and create new ways for the community to connect. Around $20.5 million will be invested at the Zaban Park Campus and $9.7 million will be allocated to Camp Barney Medintz, the agency’s overnight summer camp in Cleveland, Georgia.
The MJCCA’s vision for Zaban Park and CBM includes a new Outdoor Aquatic Center, new pickleball facility, enhanced security, renovating areas of the aain building, reimagining the courtyard, updating the preschool playground, upgrading Upper Fields 1 and 2, expanded Parking and rebuilding Camp Barney Medintz Structures.
“The Marcus JCC has always played a critical role in the community, serving as a place where people of all backgrounds, abilities, and ages can come together to grow, learn, connect, and engage. We have a proven track record of impact and engagement, and now is the time for significant investments in our future,” said MJCCA CEO Jared Powers. “Strategically reimagining our spaces, building new facilities, and making substantial upgrades throughout our campuses will enable us to expand our programming and be well-positioned to continue meeting the growing needs of the metro Atlanta community.”
As of March 2023, the MJCCA has secured $31.5 million from major donor gifts, including:
Transformational Gifts:
♦ The Marcus Foundation — $12 million
♦ The Zalik Foundation — $6 million
$1 Million+:
♦ Ron and Lisa Brill Family Charitable Trust
♦ The Van de Grift Family
♦ The Lipman Family
♦ Henry and Etta Raye Hirsch Heritage Foundation
$500K:
♦ The Dinerman and Medeiros Families
♦ Louise ad Brett Samsky
“As someone who has been impacted by and involved with the Marcus JCC for nearly my entire life, it is with much pride that we launch this $36 million capital campaign having already raised more than $30 million from our major donors,” said Lee N. Katz, Chair, MJCCA Board of Directors. “The time is now for the community to invest in the MJCCA to ensure this one-of-kind agency continues transforming lives for generations to come.”
“Strengthening communities through strategic investments is at the heart of what we do through our philanthropy,” said Bernie Marcus. “We have a long partnership with the Marcus JCC of Atlanta that allows us to find opportune ways to deepen our impact in Jewish Atlanta for decades to come. We are thrilled to be part of this momentous capital campaign effort and look forward to continuing to fund initiatives that support Jewish identity building.”
