In the wake of two mass shootings that claimed the lives of 31 individuals last weekend, student activists from March For Our Lives Georgia will host a candlelight vigil Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. at Piedmont Park in Midtown to remember and mourn the victims.
Aug. 3, 22 died and 24 more were injured in a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where the suspected shooter, Patrick Crusius, 21, has been arrested. Just after 1 a.m. the next morning, in the Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio, nine individuals were killed and 27 more were injured. Connor Betts, the suspected shooter, was killed by police.
The vigil will take place at Piedmont Park’s 12th Street gate. Anyone who wants to participate in it is asked to bring a flashlight or battery-powered candle.
