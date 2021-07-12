The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place in the Cross Creek condo complex in Buckhead.
According to a news release, July 11 at about 4:32 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about an individual being shot at a home at 1221 Cross Creek Pkwy. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
“He was not alert, conscious or breathing and pronounced deceased on scene by Grady EMS,” the release stated. “Homicide detectives arrived on scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.”
The police have not yet released the victim’s name or a description or photo of a potential suspect. Cross Creek is a gated community, so it’s possible the suspect and the victim knew each other.
Atlanta the new Chicago, great job Mayor Bottoms.
