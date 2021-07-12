The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place in the Cross Creek condo complex in Buckhead.

According to a news release, July 11 at about 4:32 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about an individual being shot at a home at 1221 Cross Creek Pkwy. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

“He was not alert, conscious or breathing and pronounced deceased on scene by Grady EMS,” the release stated. “Homicide detectives arrived on scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.”

The police have not yet released the victim’s name or a description or photo of a potential suspect. Cross Creek is a gated community, so it’s possible the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

Nel0303
Mike Nelson

Atlanta the new Chicago, great job Mayor Bottoms.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.