The Sandy Springs Police Department announced it arrested a suspect in a fatal car crash that resulted in a pedestrian’s death.
According to a news release, Aug. 2 at 2:40 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call in the area of Interstate 285 East near New Northside Drive regarding a pedestrian that had been hit by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found the deceased victim on the interstate.
About half a mile east from the primary scene, officers located a pickup truck with heavy damage. After talking to witnesses, officers were able to confirm this truck and its driver were involved in the incident. The driver, identified James Daniel Worsham, 32, of Acworth, was determined to have been driving under the influence and was taken into custody.
Sandy Springs traffic investigators have charged Worsham with failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence and vehicular homicide. Additional charges are expected. Worsham was taken to the Fulton County Jail.
The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Head at JHead@sandyspringsga.gov.
