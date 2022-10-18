A consecration and wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the former residents of Macedonia Park, or Bagley Park, was recently held at the Mount Olive Cemetery.
Located on a 0.22-acre wooded parcel adjacent to Frankie Allen Park, the cemetery is one of the last remnants of Buckhead's African-American heritage, according to Buckhead Heritage. The church, which was located adjacent to Pharr Road, was formed by newly freed slaves and existed as early as 1870.
In 1921, developer John Owens laid out a formal subdivision called Macedonia Park for the African-American residents who had gravitated to the area. Generally, the residents worked on nearby farms or performed domestic service for Buckhead’s affluent white citizens. A few, like William Bagley, were entrepreneurs who established businesses in the neighborhood. Macedonia Park eventually became a thriving community with over 400 residents, three churches, two grocery stores, barber shops and restaurants.
Between 1945 and 1953, Fulton County acquired all of the homes in Macedonia Park through negotiation or eminent domain to make way for a public park, which was originally called Bagley Park, but is now named Frankie Allen Park.
Several of William and Ida Bagley's descendants attended the ceremony and laid the wreath honoring the former residents. Elon Osby, the Bagleys' granddaughter, attended the ceremony with her daughters Tracye and Bree Osby and her grandson, Donovan Holdip.
Elon Osby said she learned of the relations from her mother when she was younger.
"I was very proud and grateful that the City of Atlanta was honoring my ancestors and all of the others buried at Mt. Olive," Osby said.
The only physical remnants of Macedonia Park is the cemetery with the former residents. The wreath was placed at the grave of Savannah Holmes, but Osby says they do not know where William Bagley's grave marker is.
