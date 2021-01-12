A man with Atlanta ties arrested after the U.S. Capitol riots in Washington for making a death threat toward House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also was banned from the local private school he attended.
Cleveland “Cleve” Meredith Jr., one of several individuals charged with federal crimes following the Jan. 6 riots, is a 1986 graduate of The Lovett School in Buckhead. He was barred from the campus in 2019 after threatening to harm guest speaker Jon Meacham when he came on campus for a March 26, 2019 lecture.
In a statement, the school stated, “Lovett severed its relationship with this alumnus and banned him from campus in 2019 due to threats of violence.”
According to a Jan. 8 news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Meredith was charged Jan. 7 with making interstate threats to Pelosi.
“Thinking about heading over to (Pelosi’s) speech and putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV (purple devil emoji),” the text message read, according to FBI documents.
Meredith, a longtime Buckhead resident, moved to Hiawasee in 2019. At that time his parents contacted Hiawasee Police Chief Paul Smith because they were concerned about his behavior, Smith said. Meredith moved to Clay County, North Carolina, just north of Hiawasee, in September, the police chief added.
During his time in Hiawasee, the police had no problems with Meredith.
“He was never arrested,” Smith said. “The only interaction we had with him was at the (June 5, 2020) Black Lives Matter demonstration where he showed up carrying an assault rifle. I believe it’s the same one he showed up with in DC. He did not violate any laws (in Hiawasee) that day.”
