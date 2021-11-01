Lime is offering free e-bike and e-scooter rides to and from the polls on Election Day, Nov. 2, to reduce transportation barriers such as cost and lack of car ownership for all Atlanta residents.
Riders will be able to use the promotional code ATLANTARIDETOPOLLS2021 to receive two free rides up to 30 minutes on any Lime vehicle. Lime will let its riders know of the promo via social media, in-app messages and email notifications in order to allow as many riders as possible to take advantage.
“Our goal is to help the people in the cities we serve and making it easier to cast your ballot is one way we can help make a difference," Lime General Manager CJ Shaw said. "We believe in encouraging participation in democracy and we’re proud to offer all Atlantans a free ride to and from their poll site on Tuesday."
Lime first offered a Lime to the Polls promo code in the United States in 2018 and did so again in 2020. Leading up to and on Election Day last year, Lime helped power thousands of US riders to vote through its Lime to the Polls initiative.
On Election Day 2020, riders used the Lime to the Polls promotion code for 20% of all U.S. trips. Lime also implemented a Lime to the Polls initiative in Canada for the first time in September of this year and plans to continue to look for ways to support democratic participation in all the cities it serves around the world.
"We know how important local elections are, and tomorrow Atlanta will have the chance to vote for Mayor, City Council, Board of Education, and more important offices," Shaw said. "We’ve seen success with similar efforts across the country on previous election days, as well as in Canada, and we’re hopeful this offer will reduce barriers to voting and allow more Atlanta residents to make their voice heard and participate in their municipal democracy."
