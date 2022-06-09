Atlanta History Center's annual Juneteenth celebration will be held June 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Since 2013, Atlanta History Center has hosted a Juneteenth commemoration that intends to connect visitors to this crucial moment in American history. After two years of virtual events due to the pandemic, this year’s Juneteenth celebration will take place in person at the Buckhead campus.
Juneteenth 2022: Jubilee on the Lawn will feature a series of curated experiences that lead attendees across campus to explore the history of Juneteenth and Black innovation, life and excellence since emancipation in Atlanta. The event will highlight Black history and future in Atlanta, including the influential role of Black politics and business in the decades since the Civil War, foodways, music, art and more. These experiences will culminate in celebration, with a party on Swan House Lawn complete with music, food and beverages beginning at noon.
"Atlanta History Center is committed to telling the complete story of the history of Juneteenth so we can create a better future together," President and CEO of Atlanta History Center Sheffield Hale said. "Through this program, our goal is to celebrate one of the most important moments in American history, while also encouraging intergenerational dialogue and historically informed conversations about the past, present and future of Atlanta."
Juneteenth is a celebration marking the end of enslavement in the United States. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, but very few people were freed. Two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the last enslaved African Americans in Texas were pronounced free people. The momentous date, June 19, 1865, has been proclaimed Juneteenth and celebrated annually ever since.
"Juneteenth holds great historical value, especially when discussing the foundation of our nation and American Democracy," Vice President of Education at Atlanta History Center Shatavia Elder said. "We wanted to highlight the historical importance and the celebratory aspect of this holiday. We want guests to rejoice and connect as soon as they step foot on our campus."
Juneteenth 2022: Jubilee on the Lawn is part of Atlanta History Center’s celebration of the Civic Season, a nationwide initiative encouraging historically-informed civic participation through a two-week activation between Juneteenth and July 4th.
Registration for this event is recommended but not required. For more details and to register, please visit atlantahistorycenter.com/event/juneteenth-2022.
