Despite a strong showing in favor of the change, Juneteenth and Veterans Day will not be added to the Sandy Springs Holiday Calendar in 2023.
Adoption of the 2023 city calendar was originally proposed on Nov. 15, but the matter was deferred after significant public comment in favor of the addition of Juneteenth and Veterans Day. Mayor and council revisited the discussion at the Dec. 6 meeting.
Human Resources Director Jennifer Emery presented two options for the 2023 Holiday Calendar. The first being to add one floating holiday in recognition of Juneteenth and Veterans Day. The floating holiday must be taken within the calendar year. The second option was to make no changes and keep the calendar as it.
Mayor Rusty Paul and city council members chose to keep the originally proposed 10 holidays and the floating holiday option. Many residents, once again, spoke in favor of the Juneteenth addition.
"Juneteenth marks the day when everyone in the country was given freedom," Former Roswell city council candidate Dr. Kay Howell said. "(This edition) is a good first step, but there is and will be more work to do."
Council member John Paulson said the floating holiday would be a good solution.
“One of the nice things about floating holidays is everyone can use it throughout the year for an event that they feel is of importance to them,” said Paulson.
Councilperson Melody Kelley spoke to the importance of adding Juneteenth, presenting both a factual and personal perspective.
“I live for teachable moments and this seems like one to me,” said Council member Melody Kelley said. "(Juneteenth) is a major city in the state of Georgia that does not offer Juneteenth as a holiday...The Holiday calendar is operational, but it is also an aspirational document and signals what our goals are."
According to Kelley, 73% of Georgia cities have adopted Juneteenth and 87% have adopted Veterans Day as a city holiday. The cities include Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon-Bibb, Savannah, Athens, South Fulton, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Warner Robins, Albany, Alpharetta, Marietta and Stonecrest.
Kelley also shared memories of her grandfather, who helped raise her, correlating personal memories with the importance of Juneteenth.
"The love and kindness he was raised with, was instilled in him by his parents, freed slaves," she said. "Honoring that legacy is what Juneteenth is all about."
